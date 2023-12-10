Highlights Chelsea will back goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to remain as the club's undisputed first-choice stopper at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will back goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to be the club’s number-one at Stamford Bridge despite rumours of a move for another AC Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from Stamford Bridge.

Despite some inconsistent showings between the sticks, Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino has made the keeper his undisputed first choice in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign.

Sanchez was initially signed to provide competition in the goalkeeping department for the current campaign, but later moves in the market thrust him into the limelight. Chelsea hope to finally hit a consistent run of form and aim to challenge for qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League campaign.

Sanchez’s Chelsea career so far

Chelsea confirmed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Sanchez in a deal worth £25m in August. The stopper put pen to paper on a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge, tying him to the west London outfit until the summer of 2030. Sanchez was initially signed to provide cover and competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga after Edouard Mendy was sold to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli earlier in the 2023 summer transfer window.

However, Arrizabalaga was later signed on a season-long loan by Real Madrid, with Sanchez assuming the role of first-choice goalkeeper. The Blues would sign Djordje Petrovic towards the end of August, paying a fee in the region of £14m, including performance-related add-ons to Major League Soccer outfit New England Revolution.

Before Chelsea’s trip to Everton on 10th December, Sanchez had played every minute during the 2023/24 campaign. However, the former Spain international has been responsible for several mistakes this term, notably an error in the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Arsenal in October. Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT in November that Sanchez was not an upgrade on either Arrizabalaga or Mendy.

Criticism has led to transfer rumours linking Chelsea to other goalkeepers, with AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan one of them. According to 90min, the France international is keen for his next contract with the Serie A giants to acknowledge his status as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. Chelsea have previously been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old, whose deal at the San Siro expires in the summer of 2026.

Robert Sanchez - Premier League stats (08-12-23) Season Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards Red cards 2020-21 (Brighton) 27 27 10 2 0 2021-22 (Brighton) 37 42 11 3 1 2022-23 (Brighton) 23 30 6 2 0 2023-24 (Chelsea) 16 26 3 1 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Ben Jacobs on Robert Sanchez and Chelsea

Jacobs claims that sources from within Chelsea are backing Sanchez to remain the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. The journalist also hints that AC Milan feel that Maignan will stay and a mid-season exit will not happen in January 2024. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“All of that said, Maignan, more broadly, is being watched by several top clubs, and the watching of him will not go away until he signs a new deal. AC Milan feel that will happen, but it's dragged on for several months. They still believe that the player will stay and that a mid-season exit won't happen. If he puts pen to paper, it ends much of the speculation, at least in the short term. Until he puts pen to paper, some clubs are monitoring the situation. “Chelsea have looked at Maignan in the past, but they've now moved for Sanchez. It's similar with Chelsea and Manchester United in that Sanchez has made phenomenal stops, but his distribution has been very hit-and-miss. Every time Chelsea are linked with another goalkeeper, it's clear from sources at the club that Sanchez is the number one and that there's a lot of backing there. It's the same at Manchester United.”

With the 2024 winter transfer window closing in, transfer rumours are swirling around Stamford Bridge as Pochettino looks to finalise his squad for the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea striker Armando Broja is unlikely to leave the club despite interest from Fulham ahead of the January market. The report claims the Blues must sign a striker to sanction the Albania international’s departure. Broja remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2028 after penning a new long-term deal with Chelsea in September 2022. Therefore, despite Fulham's advances, the west London outfit remain under no pressure to sell the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, Foot Mercato claims that Lyon are open to selling Rayan Cherki amid interest from Chelsea and West Ham United. The Ligue 1 outfit reportedly set an asking price of €20m (£17m) for the France U21 international, who Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring. Cherki still needs to build on his potential during the 2023/24 season, with Lyon facing the prospect of a shock relegation from the French top flight.