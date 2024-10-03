Key Takeaways

  • Most of Chelsea's staff are new, having joined the club after Enzo Maresca's appointment as head coach in July.
  • Several members of the Chelsea coaching team have worked with Maresca in the past, especially at Parma or Leicester City.
  • Despite worries given the mass influx of signings, Chelsea have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign.

It came as something of a confusing decision when, in the summer of 2024, Chelsea decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinian had navigated a season that included a wide array of new players that he had to try and integrate into the team. By the end of the campaign, it felt like Chelsea had established some sort of form, but Pochettino’s departure was announced soon after the term’s conclusion.

In Pochettino’s place came Enzo Maresca, fresh off a promotion-winning season with Leicester City. To the surprise of many, Maresca has, at least within the early part of the current campaign, managed Chelsea’s large squad exceptionally well, establishing a core group of players within that massive number.

As Maresca looks to build on an impressive start, here are the key staff members that make up his team. This is a group stuffed with decorated former players and highly rated technical staff members who will hope to guide Chelsea back to the biggest of successes.

Chelsea Backroom Staff

Name

Role

Joined

Enzo Maresca

Head Coach

July 2024

Willy Caballero

Assistant Coach

July 2024

Danny Walker

Coach

July 2024

Roberto Vitiello

Coach

July 2024

Michele de Bernardin

Goalkeeper Coach

July 2024

Marcos Alvarez

Fitness Coach

July 2024

Javi Molina

Analyst

July 2024

Ben Roberts

Head of Global Goalkeeping

July 2024

Bernardo Cueva

Technical Analyst

July 2024

Henrique Hilario

Goalkeeper Coach

July 2016

James Russell

Assistant Goalkeeper Coach

August 2019

Carlo Cudicini

Loan Technical Coach/Club Ambassador

August 2019

Enzo Maresca

Head Coach

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca joined Leicester City in 2023 as a highly-touted coach, formerly of Manchester City, West Ham United, Sevilla and Ascoli. He guided the Foxes to promotion in his sole season in the Midlands, carving enough of a reputation for Chelsea to sign him on a five-year deal in July this year.

Many thought Maresca would struggle, at least initially, given the sheer amount of bodies within the ranks at Stamford Bridge. But to the coach's credit, he has quickly established a set group of players that he plans on using in the future, not letting such a large number stand in the way of implementing his methods, which have been shaped by the likes of Pep Guardiola throughout his young managerial career.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Chelsea

Head Coach

July 2024

Present

Leicester City

Manager

June 2023

July 2024

Manchester City

Assistant Coach

June 2022

June 2023

Parma

Head Coach

May 2021

November 2021

Manchester City EDS

Head Coach

August 2020

May 2021

Ascoli

Assistant Coach

June 2017

August 2020
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.
Willy Caballero

Assistant Coach

Manchester City's Willy Caballero

During his playing career, Willy Caballero spent four years with Chelsea between 2017 and 2021, making 38 appearances and contributing to victories for the Blues in the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. The shot-stopper spent most of his career in Spain and was teammates with Maresca during their shared stint at Malaga together.

When Maresca was appointed to his role at Leicester in 2023, Caballero became his assistant coach, helping guide the Foxes to a Championship title in his maiden season as a coach. When Maresca was drafted to Chelsea, Caballero followed suit, becoming assistant manager at the Blues.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Chelsea

Assistant Coach

July 2024

Present

Leicester City

Assistant Coach

June 2023

July 2024

Danny Walker

Coach

Still under 40 years of age, Danny Walker began his coaching career with the Manchester City youth ranks. He stayed with City from 2015 to 2022, where he worked under Brian Barry-Murphy and his successor, a certain Enzo Maresca. In 2022, after two years coaching their under-23s, Walker departed the Blues. Just months later, at the end of the year, he joined Peterborough United's under-21s as their manager.

In July 2023, when Maresca was given the manager's role at Leicester City, Walker joined his former boss as an assistant and when the Italian was appointed Chelsea head coach a year later, Walker followed him, earning him his first coaching job in Premier League football.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Chelsea

Coach

July 2024

Present

Leicester City

Assistant Coach

June 2023

July 2024

Peterborough United U21s

Manager

December 2022

June 2023

Manchester City U23s

Assistant Coach

August 2020

June 2022

Manchester City EDS

Assistant Coach

July 2014

August 2020

Roberto Vitiello

Coach

A right-back in his playing career, Roberto Vitiello never left his native Italy during his 18-year stint as a player. He didn't deviate from this upon entering the coaching side of the game, with two separate stints as Technical Director at Fiorentina coming before he joined Parma as Enzo Maresca's assistant manager.

He remained in this role for nine games until Maresca was dismissed in November 2021. Vitiello did not follow his former manager to Leicester City upon Maresca's receiving of that job, but in July 2024, when the Italian was appointed Chelsea head coach, he was reunited with Vitiello, who swiftly joined his backroom staff.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Chelsea

Coach

July 2024

Present

Parma

Assistant Manager

July 2021

November 2021

Fiorentina

Technical Director

March 2021

June 2021

Fiorentina

Technical Director

September 2020

November 2020

Michele de Bernardin

Goalkeeping Coach

Similarly to fellow coach Roberto Vitiello, De Bernardin's first experience of working with Enzo Maresca was during his brief stint with Parma. However, the coach has been working since the late 1990s, having spent the bulk of his career in his native Italy, spending time with clubs like Sampdoria and Vicenza.

When Maresca moved to Leicester in 2023, De Bernardin joined him, marking the first time that the goalkeeping coach had moved abroad from Italy. When Maresca moved to Chelsea, De Bernardin moved with him, as did many of the staff that he worked with so successfully at the Foxes.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Chelsea

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2024

Present

Leicester City

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2023

June 2024

Sampdoria

Goalkeeping Coach

June 2022

June 2023

Parma

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2021

June 2022

Parma

Goalkeeping Coach

September 2020

January 2021

Parma

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2018

June 2020

Pordenone

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2017

June 2018

Mantova

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2015

June 2017

Vicenza

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2012

October 2014

Sambonifacese

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2011

June 2012

Sudtirol

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2008

June 2011

Padova Youth

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2006

June 2008

Cittadella Youth

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2004

January 2006

AC Thiene

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2003

June 2004

Arzignano Giovanili

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2002

June 2003

Montecchio Giovanili

Goalkeeping Coach

July 1998

June 2002

Marcos Alvarez

Fitness Coach

Marcos Alvarez coaching for Chelsea

Prior to joining Chelsea, Marcos Alvarez had spent almost two decades refining his craft, with spells in his native Spain with Sevilla, Real Madrid and Real Betis, as well as posts in Russia and Ukraine with CSKA Moscow and Dnipro alongside time in Italy with SPAL and, most pertinently, Parma. It was in Emilia-Romagna where Alvarez served as the athletic coach during Maresca's time in charge of the chaotic club..

Having spent just under a year with Tottenham Hotspur in the late 2000s, Alvarez returned to England in 2023 as a fitness coach for Leicester at Maresca's request. In July 2024, the well-travelled specialist followed the Italian to Stamford Bridge to fill the same role at Chelsea.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Chelsea

Fitness Coach

July 2024

Present

Leicester City

Fitness Coach

July 2023

June 2024

SPAL

Athletic Coach

October 2022

February 2023

Parma

Athletic Coach

July 2021

November 2021

Real Betis

Conditioning Coach

May 2016

June 2020

Dnipro

Conditioning Coach

October 2010

May 2014

CSKA Moscow

Conditioning Coach

September 2009

October 2009

Real Madrid

Conditioning Coach

December 2008

June 2009

Tottenham Hotspur

Conditioning Coach

October 2007

October 2008

Sevilla FC

Conditioning Coach

July 2005

October 2007

Javi Molina

Analyst

Chelsea corner flag

Javi Molina's first experience of working with Enzo Maresca came during the Italian's time at Parma, as was the case with several of his current backroom staff at Chelsea. Molina's stint with the fallen Serie A giants was most certainly not his first experience in scouting, however.

The proficient coder started as an analyst with the Andorra national team back in 2010. There were spells at Racing Santander, Barcelona B and Atletico Madrid's first team on either side of his time in Italy. Following Maresca to Leicester in 2023, Molina remains in England, having joined Chelsea at the same time as the Italian.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Chelsea

Match Analyst

July 2024

Present

Leicester City

Match Analyst

July 2023

June 2024

Atletico Madrid

Match Analyst

July 2022

June 2023

Parma

Match Analyst

July 2021

June 2022

Barcelona B

Match Analyst

July 2014

June 2018

Racing Santander

Match Analyst

July 2012

June 2013

Andorra

Match Analyst

September 2010

June 2014

Ben Roberts

Head of Global Goalkeeping

Middlesbrough's Ben Roberts in action in the 1997 FA Cup final

Ben Roberts is perhaps best known to Chelsea fans for playing against them in the 1997 FA Cup final when he started for Middlesbrough and conceded a goal scored by Roberto Di Matteo after just 43 seconds. After being forced to retire aged just 29 through injury, Roberts ventured into coaching.

Starting out with Yeovil Town, the club that he would later retire at, Roberts moved to Charlton in 2010, where he spent five years. After seven years at Brighton, Roberts moved to Chelsea in 2022, working as a goalkeeping co-ordinator before being shifted into his current role upon Maresca's appointment as manager.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Chelsea

Head of Global Goalkeeping

July 2024

Present

Chelsea

Goalkeeping Co-ordinator

July 2023

June 2024

Strasbourg

Goalkeeping Co-ordinator

July 2023

June 2024

Chelsea

Goalkeeping Coach

September 2022

June 2023

Brighton

Goalkeeping Coach

June 2015

September 2022

Charlton Athletic

Goalkeeping Coach

December 2010

June 2015

Yeovil Town

Scout/Goalkeeping Coach

August 2009

December 2010

Bernardo Cueva

Technical Analyst

Bernardo Cueva

Having been a technical analyst throughout the entirety of his young coaching career thus far, Bernardo Cueva's first experience in the role came in his native Mexico, where he spent three years at Chivas from 2017.

The Norway national team hired Cueva in the same role in 2020, a position that he held for four years before departing in the summer. During that time, he had a stint as a technical coach at Brentford, before joining Chelsea in July this year. Cueva fostered a strong reputation as a set-piece specialist during his time with the Bees, crafting complex systems to befuddle the opposition at every dead ball.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Chelsea

Technical Analyst

July 2024

Present

Brentford

Technical Coach

September 2021

March 2022

Norway

Technical Coach

July 2020

June 2024

Chivas

Technical Coach

July 2017

June 2020
Henrique Hilario

Goalkeeping Coach

Chelsea's Henrique Hilario reacts.

Henrique Hilario spent two decades playing as a goalkeeper, retiring with a career that had just under 300 professional appearances and even a cap for his national side, Portugal. Hilario hung up his gloves after finishing his playing days at Chelsea and soon moved into coaching with the West London side.

The Portuguese shot-stopper began his coaching career in 2016, initially under Antonio Conte as the Blues romped to the Premier League title. Hilario has been at Chelsea ever since, avoiding the personnel churn which has affected every other department at the club to help guide the Stamford Bridge side's goalkeepers over the last eight years.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Chelsea

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2016

Present

James Russell

Assistant Goalkeeping Coach

Stamford Bridge

James Russell rose through the ranks of the Chelsea academy as a player, joining the West London side aged just 14. In 2009, however, Russell embarked on a coaching career and has been with Chelsea ever since. Russell began in the academy, working with young and developing goalkeepers for a full decade.

Ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, Russell was promoted and rose up to work with the first team under the guidance of goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilario. There have been plenty of shot-stoppers for Russell and his colleagues to work with in recent years. While Kepa Arrizabalaga - the most expensive goalkeeper in football history - is still technically a Chelsea player, Maresca has four senior custodians to choose from in his current squad.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Ireland U21s

Goalkeeping Coach

March 2024

Present

Chelsea

Goalkeeping Coach

August 2019

Present

Chelsea Youth

Goalkeeping Coach

July 2009

July 2019

Carlo Cudicini

Loan Technical Coach/Club Ambassador

Carlo Cudicini for Chelsea throws the ball.

Carlo Cudicini was nothing short of a cult hero amongst Chelsea fans during his playing career. The shot-stopper spent a decade at the Bridge between 1999 and 2009, keeping 101 clean sheets in 216 games and putting in consistent performances for one of the most successful sides in English football.

The Italian began his coaching career with the Ireland under-21s as a goalkeeping coach before becoming a club ambassador at Chelsea. Soon after, he was appointed assistant manager. He held that role for three years before transitioning into his current position of loan technical coach, overseeing the fleet of players Chelsea have scattered across the globe.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Ireland U21s

Goalkeeping Coach

March 2015

June 2016

Chelsea

Assistant Manager

July 2016

July 2019

Chelsea

Loan Technical Coach

August 2019

Present

All stats are from Transfermarkt and the official Chelsea website. Correct as of 03/10/2024.