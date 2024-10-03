Key Takeaways Most of Chelsea's staff are new, having joined the club after Enzo Maresca's appointment as head coach in July.

Several members of the Chelsea coaching team have worked with Maresca in the past, especially at Parma or Leicester City.

Despite worries given the mass influx of signings, Chelsea have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign.

It came as something of a confusing decision when, in the summer of 2024, Chelsea decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinian had navigated a season that included a wide array of new players that he had to try and integrate into the team. By the end of the campaign, it felt like Chelsea had established some sort of form, but Pochettino’s departure was announced soon after the term’s conclusion.

In Pochettino’s place came Enzo Maresca, fresh off a promotion-winning season with Leicester City. To the surprise of many, Maresca has, at least within the early part of the current campaign, managed Chelsea’s large squad exceptionally well, establishing a core group of players within that massive number.

As Maresca looks to build on an impressive start, here are the key staff members that make up his team. This is a group stuffed with decorated former players and highly rated technical staff members who will hope to guide Chelsea back to the biggest of successes.

Chelsea Backroom Staff Name Role Joined Enzo Maresca Head Coach July 2024 Willy Caballero Assistant Coach July 2024 Danny Walker Coach July 2024 Roberto Vitiello Coach July 2024 Michele de Bernardin Goalkeeper Coach July 2024 Marcos Alvarez Fitness Coach July 2024 Javi Molina Analyst July 2024 Ben Roberts Head of Global Goalkeeping July 2024 Bernardo Cueva Technical Analyst July 2024 Henrique Hilario Goalkeeper Coach July 2016 James Russell Assistant Goalkeeper Coach August 2019 Carlo Cudicini Loan Technical Coach/Club Ambassador August 2019

Enzo Maresca

Head Coach

Enzo Maresca joined Leicester City in 2023 as a highly-touted coach, formerly of Manchester City, West Ham United, Sevilla and Ascoli. He guided the Foxes to promotion in his sole season in the Midlands, carving enough of a reputation for Chelsea to sign him on a five-year deal in July this year.

Many thought Maresca would struggle, at least initially, given the sheer amount of bodies within the ranks at Stamford Bridge. But to the coach's credit, he has quickly established a set group of players that he plans on using in the future, not letting such a large number stand in the way of implementing his methods, which have been shaped by the likes of Pep Guardiola throughout his young managerial career.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Chelsea Head Coach July 2024 Present Leicester City Manager June 2023 July 2024 Manchester City Assistant Coach June 2022 June 2023 Parma Head Coach May 2021 November 2021 Manchester City EDS Head Coach August 2020 May 2021 Ascoli Assistant Coach June 2017 August 2020

Willy Caballero

Assistant Coach

During his playing career, Willy Caballero spent four years with Chelsea between 2017 and 2021, making 38 appearances and contributing to victories for the Blues in the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. The shot-stopper spent most of his career in Spain and was teammates with Maresca during their shared stint at Malaga together.

When Maresca was appointed to his role at Leicester in 2023, Caballero became his assistant coach, helping guide the Foxes to a Championship title in his maiden season as a coach. When Maresca was drafted to Chelsea, Caballero followed suit, becoming assistant manager at the Blues.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Chelsea Assistant Coach July 2024 Present Leicester City Assistant Coach June 2023 July 2024

Danny Walker

Coach

Still under 40 years of age, Danny Walker began his coaching career with the Manchester City youth ranks. He stayed with City from 2015 to 2022, where he worked under Brian Barry-Murphy and his successor, a certain Enzo Maresca. In 2022, after two years coaching their under-23s, Walker departed the Blues. Just months later, at the end of the year, he joined Peterborough United's under-21s as their manager.

In July 2023, when Maresca was given the manager's role at Leicester City, Walker joined his former boss as an assistant and when the Italian was appointed Chelsea head coach a year later, Walker followed him, earning him his first coaching job in Premier League football.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Chelsea Coach July 2024 Present Leicester City Assistant Coach June 2023 July 2024 Peterborough United U21s Manager December 2022 June 2023 Manchester City U23s Assistant Coach August 2020 June 2022 Manchester City EDS Assistant Coach July 2014 August 2020

Roberto Vitiello

Coach

A right-back in his playing career, Roberto Vitiello never left his native Italy during his 18-year stint as a player. He didn't deviate from this upon entering the coaching side of the game, with two separate stints as Technical Director at Fiorentina coming before he joined Parma as Enzo Maresca's assistant manager.

He remained in this role for nine games until Maresca was dismissed in November 2021. Vitiello did not follow his former manager to Leicester City upon Maresca's receiving of that job, but in July 2024, when the Italian was appointed Chelsea head coach, he was reunited with Vitiello, who swiftly joined his backroom staff.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Chelsea Coach July 2024 Present Parma Assistant Manager July 2021 November 2021 Fiorentina Technical Director March 2021 June 2021 Fiorentina Technical Director September 2020 November 2020

Michele de Bernardin

Goalkeeping Coach

Similarly to fellow coach Roberto Vitiello, De Bernardin's first experience of working with Enzo Maresca was during his brief stint with Parma. However, the coach has been working since the late 1990s, having spent the bulk of his career in his native Italy, spending time with clubs like Sampdoria and Vicenza.

When Maresca moved to Leicester in 2023, De Bernardin joined him, marking the first time that the goalkeeping coach had moved abroad from Italy. When Maresca moved to Chelsea, De Bernardin moved with him, as did many of the staff that he worked with so successfully at the Foxes.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Chelsea Goalkeeping Coach July 2024 Present Leicester City Goalkeeping Coach July 2023 June 2024 Sampdoria Goalkeeping Coach June 2022 June 2023 Parma Goalkeeping Coach July 2021 June 2022 Parma Goalkeeping Coach September 2020 January 2021 Parma Goalkeeping Coach July 2018 June 2020 Pordenone Goalkeeping Coach July 2017 June 2018 Mantova Goalkeeping Coach July 2015 June 2017 Vicenza Goalkeeping Coach July 2012 October 2014 Sambonifacese Goalkeeping Coach July 2011 June 2012 Sudtirol Goalkeeping Coach July 2008 June 2011 Padova Youth Goalkeeping Coach July 2006 June 2008 Cittadella Youth Goalkeeping Coach July 2004 January 2006 AC Thiene Goalkeeping Coach July 2003 June 2004 Arzignano Giovanili Goalkeeping Coach July 2002 June 2003 Montecchio Giovanili Goalkeeping Coach July 1998 June 2002

Marcos Alvarez

Fitness Coach

Prior to joining Chelsea, Marcos Alvarez had spent almost two decades refining his craft, with spells in his native Spain with Sevilla, Real Madrid and Real Betis, as well as posts in Russia and Ukraine with CSKA Moscow and Dnipro alongside time in Italy with SPAL and, most pertinently, Parma. It was in Emilia-Romagna where Alvarez served as the athletic coach during Maresca's time in charge of the chaotic club..

Having spent just under a year with Tottenham Hotspur in the late 2000s, Alvarez returned to England in 2023 as a fitness coach for Leicester at Maresca's request. In July 2024, the well-travelled specialist followed the Italian to Stamford Bridge to fill the same role at Chelsea.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Chelsea Fitness Coach July 2024 Present Leicester City Fitness Coach July 2023 June 2024 SPAL Athletic Coach October 2022 February 2023 Parma Athletic Coach July 2021 November 2021 Real Betis Conditioning Coach May 2016 June 2020 Dnipro Conditioning Coach October 2010 May 2014 CSKA Moscow Conditioning Coach September 2009 October 2009 Real Madrid Conditioning Coach December 2008 June 2009 Tottenham Hotspur Conditioning Coach October 2007 October 2008 Sevilla FC Conditioning Coach July 2005 October 2007

Javi Molina

Analyst

Javi Molina's first experience of working with Enzo Maresca came during the Italian's time at Parma, as was the case with several of his current backroom staff at Chelsea. Molina's stint with the fallen Serie A giants was most certainly not his first experience in scouting, however.

The proficient coder started as an analyst with the Andorra national team back in 2010. There were spells at Racing Santander, Barcelona B and Atletico Madrid's first team on either side of his time in Italy. Following Maresca to Leicester in 2023, Molina remains in England, having joined Chelsea at the same time as the Italian.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Chelsea Match Analyst July 2024 Present Leicester City Match Analyst July 2023 June 2024 Atletico Madrid Match Analyst July 2022 June 2023 Parma Match Analyst July 2021 June 2022 Barcelona B Match Analyst July 2014 June 2018 Racing Santander Match Analyst July 2012 June 2013 Andorra Match Analyst September 2010 June 2014

Ben Roberts

Head of Global Goalkeeping

Ben Roberts is perhaps best known to Chelsea fans for playing against them in the 1997 FA Cup final when he started for Middlesbrough and conceded a goal scored by Roberto Di Matteo after just 43 seconds. After being forced to retire aged just 29 through injury, Roberts ventured into coaching.

Starting out with Yeovil Town, the club that he would later retire at, Roberts moved to Charlton in 2010, where he spent five years. After seven years at Brighton, Roberts moved to Chelsea in 2022, working as a goalkeeping co-ordinator before being shifted into his current role upon Maresca's appointment as manager.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Chelsea Head of Global Goalkeeping July 2024 Present Chelsea Goalkeeping Co-ordinator July 2023 June 2024 Strasbourg Goalkeeping Co-ordinator July 2023 June 2024 Chelsea Goalkeeping Coach September 2022 June 2023 Brighton Goalkeeping Coach June 2015 September 2022 Charlton Athletic Goalkeeping Coach December 2010 June 2015 Yeovil Town Scout/Goalkeeping Coach August 2009 December 2010

Bernardo Cueva

Technical Analyst

Having been a technical analyst throughout the entirety of his young coaching career thus far, Bernardo Cueva's first experience in the role came in his native Mexico, where he spent three years at Chivas from 2017.

The Norway national team hired Cueva in the same role in 2020, a position that he held for four years before departing in the summer. During that time, he had a stint as a technical coach at Brentford, before joining Chelsea in July this year. Cueva fostered a strong reputation as a set-piece specialist during his time with the Bees, crafting complex systems to befuddle the opposition at every dead ball.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Chelsea Technical Analyst July 2024 Present Brentford Technical Coach September 2021 March 2022 Norway Technical Coach July 2020 June 2024 Chivas Technical Coach July 2017 June 2020

Henrique Hilario

Goalkeeping Coach

Henrique Hilario spent two decades playing as a goalkeeper, retiring with a career that had just under 300 professional appearances and even a cap for his national side, Portugal. Hilario hung up his gloves after finishing his playing days at Chelsea and soon moved into coaching with the West London side.

The Portuguese shot-stopper began his coaching career in 2016, initially under Antonio Conte as the Blues romped to the Premier League title. Hilario has been at Chelsea ever since, avoiding the personnel churn which has affected every other department at the club to help guide the Stamford Bridge side's goalkeepers over the last eight years.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Chelsea Goalkeeping Coach July 2016 Present

James Russell

Assistant Goalkeeping Coach

James Russell rose through the ranks of the Chelsea academy as a player, joining the West London side aged just 14. In 2009, however, Russell embarked on a coaching career and has been with Chelsea ever since. Russell began in the academy, working with young and developing goalkeepers for a full decade.

Ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, Russell was promoted and rose up to work with the first team under the guidance of goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilario. There have been plenty of shot-stoppers for Russell and his colleagues to work with in recent years. While Kepa Arrizabalaga - the most expensive goalkeeper in football history - is still technically a Chelsea player, Maresca has four senior custodians to choose from in his current squad.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Ireland U21s Goalkeeping Coach March 2024 Present Chelsea Goalkeeping Coach August 2019 Present Chelsea Youth Goalkeeping Coach July 2009 July 2019

Carlo Cudicini

Loan Technical Coach/Club Ambassador

Carlo Cudicini was nothing short of a cult hero amongst Chelsea fans during his playing career. The shot-stopper spent a decade at the Bridge between 1999 and 2009, keeping 101 clean sheets in 216 games and putting in consistent performances for one of the most successful sides in English football.

The Italian began his coaching career with the Ireland under-21s as a goalkeeping coach before becoming a club ambassador at Chelsea. Soon after, he was appointed assistant manager. He held that role for three years before transitioning into his current position of loan technical coach, overseeing the fleet of players Chelsea have scattered across the globe.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Ireland U21s Goalkeeping Coach March 2015 June 2016 Chelsea Assistant Manager July 2016 July 2019 Chelsea Loan Technical Coach August 2019 Present

All stats are from Transfermarkt and the official Chelsea website. Correct as of 03/10/2024.