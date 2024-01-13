Highlights Chelsea extends Premier League win streak with 1-0 victory over Fulham, moving up to 8th place.

Cole Palmer shines for Chelsea, scoring from the spot and playing a key role in the win.

Ben Chilwell makes a successful return from injury and takes over as Blues captain.

Chelsea extended their Premier League win streak to three games with a 1-0 win over Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Marco Silva’s men had their chances to take the scalp of Mauricio Pochettino’s west Londoners, but it was to no avail. Their win against their local rivals saw them leapfrog Manchester United and Newcastle United into eighth spot with 31 points to their name, though the aforementioned duo both have a game in hand on the Blues.

As expected, 21-year-old Cole Palmer was the home side’s bright spark throughout and created a number of chances with his acute passing, dazzling dribbling and, most importantly, emphatic finish from the spot. Pochettino’s side were on top from the off, though they had to wait until the game was deep into first-half stoppage time to gain the golden chance to take the lead.

Fulham defender Issa Diop clipped the feet of Raheem Sterling after the Englishman cut inside to evade the pressure from the Frenchman and Co. Up stepped Palmer, who drilled his effort from 12 yards into the back of the net. The Manchester-born ace remained composed to notch his ninth goal of the 23/24 Premier League campaign - one that he has been thoroughly enjoying since his summer switch - worth £40 million - from perennial winners Manchester City.

The comfort of a two-goal cushion somehow evaded the five-time Premier League champions after a flurry of good chances, but Palmer's effort was enough to seal all three points in a must-win battle against the Craven Cottage outfit. Not only that, but Pochettino's first season at the helm has been boosted tenfold upon the return of Ben Chilwell.

The Englishman replaced Sterling in the 77th minute to mark his return to the fold after spending a four-month period on the sidelines via a hamstring injury. Taking over the responsibilities as Blues captain, the 27-year-old will certainly be a staple part of Pochettino's plan for the rest of the current campaign.

Malo Gusto fortunate to avoid red card

However, Chelsea were - arguably - fortunate not to be down to 10 men. Defender Malo Gusto only saw yellow for a challenge on Willian, with the Frenchman's studs catching his opponent. VAR had a brief look at the incident, but opted against recommending a red card for the defender. And while Pochettino and his men will bask in the sunlight of another win for the time being, those of a Fulham persuasion may feel aggrieved that Malo Gusto managed to avoid receiving his marching orders in the 38th minute.

The Blues full-back launched into a meaty challenge on ex-Chelsea star Willian in the first half of the affair as the Brazilian was left wrenching in agony on the floor. Fulham ace Tom Cairney was unable to barge the Frenchman off the ball, but Willian ensured to back up his teammate in his side’s attempt to regain possession with seven minutes of normal time left on the clock until the interval.

With a loose ball bouncing in front of both him and Willian, the 20-year-old’s desperate bid to retain possession of the ball saw his studs sink into his Fulham counterpart’s shin. As alluded to, the incident was checked by the VAR team and deemed legal.

​​​​​​​

More to follow...