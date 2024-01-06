Highlights Chelsea secured their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-0 victory over Preston North End.

Raheem Sterling delivered a stunning free kick to highlight Chelsea's triumph, while Armando Broja, Enzo Fernández and Thiago Silva also got on the score sheet.

Sterling was awarded Man of the Match for his impressive performance in the game.

Chelsea booked their spot in the FA Cup fourth round after condemning Championship side Preston North End to a 4-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, with Raheem Sterling’s emphatic free kick being the pick of the bunch as Mauricio Pochettino’s side ran out triumphant.

Amid an insipid start to life back in the English top flight, Pochettino will be more than pleased with his side's non-negotiable grit and determination to see out a victory, especially given Preston showed no signs of wilting under the pressure and bright lights of Chelsea's 40,000-seater.

The hosts were in cruise control from word go but struggled to break down a stubborn Preston defence in the first half as the two entered the break level at 0-0. Galvanised by the prospect of crashing out of the FA Cup, however, meant that the Premier League outfit came out of the tunnel all guns blazing.

Armando Broja opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a glanced – yet directed – header that left Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman rooted to the spot. The hosts then made it 2-0, courtesy of Thiago Silva, as the unmarked Brazilian latched perfectly onto Cole Palmer’s delivery to double their lead.

Raheem Sterling’s free-kick stuns Preston

The winger was awarded Man of the Match

Shortly after, the boys in blue were at it again – this time thanks to Sterling, whose brilliant free-kick from just outside the 18-yard box left Woodman perplexed. The shot-stopper was powerless to prevent the free-kick hitting the back of the net, as Stamford Bridge erupted in celebration.

His goal-bound strike dipped over the Preston wall with ease as the 82-cap England international, who is looking to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024, notched his seventh goal across all competitions this campaign. Chelsea's highest earner was joined by his west London teammates as he ran towards the rampant home support in jubilation - and why not? What a great strike!

The on-goal efforts continued to come for Pochettino’s side and Enzo Fernández closed the scoring in the 85th minute as the Argentine volleyed it home to make it four goals to the good for the Blues. But it was Sterling who shone, and he was duly named BBC Sport’s Man of the Match for his dazzling display throughout.

Mauricio Pochettino sends defiant message post-match

The boss: 'We deserved to win'

Relieved that his side had just sealed passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup, Pochettino spoke to BBC Sport post-match, claiming that his side were thoroughly deserving to be on the receiving end of a good result. Insisting that Preston started bright and full of energy, the former Tottenham Hotspur custodian admitted that their fortunes flipped in the second half as they began to dominate and create clear-cut chances.

"Yes a very good win. The first half I was a little disappointed. We started so sloppy. I told the players at half-time we needed to increase the energy and match that of Preston. "The second half was a completely different game. We dominated, created chances and deserved victory. We showed a lack of desire in the first half, and we were talking too much about their energy. They were better than us in this area. I was really disappointed, but after we increased our level we started to play and deserved to win."

Up next for the Argentine and his players is another cup fixture, but this time in the Carabao Cup, as they look to continue their fine run in both cup competitions. On Tuesday 9th January, they'll face Middlesbrough - who crashed out of the FA Cup third round at the hands of Aston Villa - before hosting fellow capital club Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday 13th January, where three points are much-needed as they vie for the top half of the English top division.