Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali pitched the idea of using a 4-4-3 formation to Thomas Tuchel back in 2022, an incident which reportedly impacted the German manager significantly, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Eghbali, who represents the Blues' majority owner, Clearlake Capital, has taken on a micromanagement strategy to proceedings within the West London outfit since gaining control in 2022. The result of this hands-on approach is a 'civil-war' breaking out between the Iranian-American billionaire and other co-owner, Todd Boehly.

The two share-holders are said to have irreconcilable differences on how to run the football club, with Boehly sceptical of Eghbali playing a pivotal role in the recruitment process. The latter doesn't believe the former carries sufficient football knowledge to be so prominent in the day-to-day aspects of the club, highlighted in the incident in which the Clearlake man suggested Tuchel use a 12-man formation.

Eghbali Pitched '4-4-3' Formation

Tuchel was shocked by the suggestion

Since taking over from Roman Abramovich in May 2022, after the Russian was sanctioned by the British government for his affiliation with Vladimir Putin, Clearlake have certainly made their mark on Chelsea. The new ownership group have overseen monumental changes in the playing staff, with dosens of new players brought to Stamford Bridge, in what has been a turbulent period for the club.

Tuchel was axed shortly after the takeover, while the likes of Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino have all been and gone as the Blues finished 8th and 6th in the last two seasons respectively. Pochettino had begun to build a stable team, winning the last five games of the 2023/24 season, but was dismissed and replaced by Enzo Maresca earlier this summer.

The result of this carnage in the dugout and on the pitch is increasing division amongst the club's hierarchy. Boehly and Eghbali are at odds on how to operate the football club, and thus the former is eager to sell his shares, or shift them between exisiting parties.

Part of the American's frustration is Eghbali's insistence on involving himself in every aspect of the institution. GMS sources have been informed that despite his lack of a background in football, the Clearlake representative pitched tactics to Thomas Tuchel before the German was sacked back in 2022.

Eghbali mooted the idea of using a novel 4-4-3 formation, a suggestion that reportedly made Tuchel question the people he was working for. Chelsea deny the incident ever occurred, although the former Borussia Dortmund coach was fired soon after, and has expressed disillusionment with his employers' antics and the direction of the club since his dismissal.

Thomas Tuchel's Record at Chelsea Matches Managed 100 Wins 63 Draws 19 Losses 18 Win Percentage 63% Honours Champions League 2020/21, Super Cup 2021, Club World Cup 2021

The Owners Disagreed over Pochettino

Boehly was full of praise for the Argentine

Despite finishing outside of the top four, there was a growing consensus that Pochettino was starting to build momentum at Chelsea at the back end of last season. The tactician had settled on a consistent side, and lost just one of his last 16 Premier League games in charge, a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Boehly and Eghbali reportedly 'disagreed' over Pochettino's tenure at Chelsea, with the former having dinner with the Argentine prior to the final game of the season and praising the former Tottenham coach's progress. However, Eghbali and other members of the club's board produced an 18-page end-of-season report that concluded that the manager must be sacked, and he subsequently was.

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - as of 11/09/2024