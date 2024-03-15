Highlights Positive news for Chelsea as Chilwell and Badiashile return to training ahead of FA Cup clash.

Mauricio Pochettino has been forced to endure a host of injury problems within his squad this season.

It's unclear if they will play against Leicester, but a positive sign for Chelsea's injury situation.

Chelsea have received a major boost ahead of their FA Cup clash with Leicester City as Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile have now returned to training after their recent injuries.

Chilwell missed the Blues' previous fixture against Newcastle United and has spent a large portion of the season on the treatment table. Meanwhile, Badiashile has been ruled out since early February with a groin problem, but the key defensive duo could return to action in the near future.

Chelsea Confirm Positive News

Badiashile and Chilwell Return to Training

Chelsea have now officially confirmed on their website that both Chilwell and Badiashile, who cost a combined £80m, have both returned to training ahead of their clash with Leicester in the FA Cup this weekend. It's a major boost for the west London outfit, especially with the international break coming up, allowing both players plenty of time to recover with the group.

It's unclear whether they will be fit enough to play a part at Stamford Bridge, but Mauricio Pochettino's injury woes are starting to improve as we head towards the business end of the campaign. The report also confirms that the likes of Reece James and Romeo Lavia remain unavailable as they continue their rehabilitation.

Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile - 2023/2024 stats Stats Chilwell Badiashile Appearances 12 8 Assists 1 1 Key Passes Per Game 1.69 0.48 Tackles Per Game 1.81 2.10 Interceptions Per Game 0.48 0.81 Clearances 5.00 2.29 Correct as of 15/03/2024

When fit, Chilwell has regularly been Pochettino's first-choice left-back during his time at Stamford Bridge, while Badiashile hasn't featured as much as he would have hoped this season. Unfortunately for the Blues, the key duo have struggled to stay off the treatment table, which has had a negative impact on their progress. With a tricky end to the season ahead, Chelsea will be desperately for a fully fit squad as they battle to finish in the European places.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Badiashile and Chilwell have already missed 38 games between them this season through injury.

Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Positive News

Chilwell Returns to Squad for Leicester

Speaking in his press conference before the weekend's fixtures, Pochettino discussed Chilwell's fitness after the England international was named in Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of the international break...

"Yes already Gareth [Southgate] told you he's fit. Back to training. I think everything going well. He will be in the squad for Sunday."

Chilwell may have only missed Monday's game through his most recent injury, but a thigh problem has seen him be on the sidelines for the majority of the season. The supporters at Stamford Bridge will have been worried about a possible setback after he wasn't named in the squad against Newcastle, but Pochettino has confirmed that it's positive news regarding his fitness situation.

All stats courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt