Highlights Chelsea could make a move to sign Benjamin Sesko and Michael Olise.

The duo could cost in the region of £110m combined.

Victor Osimhen has been considered, but he's regarded as too expensive.

Chelsea have identified Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig as two of their primary summer targets, according to GMS sources, despite their financial situation currently unclear. Over the years, the capital club have been one of the England top flight’s biggest spenders, having spent north of £200 million on midfield duo Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez and a further £89 million on winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

But reaching the upper echelons of the Premier League has still evaded them. In Mauricio Pochettino’s first - and only - season as Chelsea boss, they managed to finish sixth but will be playing Europa Conference League football next season thanks to Manchester United winning the FA Cup final. Regardless, the Blues are looking to spend big this summer.

Sesko and Olise at Top of Priority List

Competition from Arsenal and Man Utd, respectively

As the west Londoners enter the first summer transfer window of the Enzo Maresca era, Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring whether the Blues are able to challenge them in the summer, given they share many of their same transfer targets.

And as with every trading period, a goal-gobbling centre forward is of interest to the club. Sesko, who scored 14 goals across a 31-game Bundesliga season in 2023/24, is emerging as a top option for Chelsea - but competition from fellow Londoners Arsenal may prove to be an issue.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the age of 21, Benjamin Sesko has scored 79 goals and notched a further 20 assists in his 179-game club career.

The Premier League duo are set for a ‘tussle’ for the Slovenian hitman, journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT, with the striker in question currently assessing all possible options ahead of a career-defining move.

Alongside Sesko, GMS sources confirm that Crystal Palace ace Olise is also among their potential summer signings. Also linked with a move to Old Trafford, Chelsea are set to test the resolve of the Eagles. Given the Frenchman is reportedly ‘very keen’ to pack up and move to Manchester, Chelsea will need to act fast in order to snare the fleet-footed wide man from Selhurst Park. Sesko and Olise won't come cheap, with sources confirming that they could cost a combined £110m.

Chelsea Deterred by Osimhen’s Price Tag

Nigerian would cost around £115m

While Sesko may also cost a mouth-watering amount of money, acquiring long-term Chelsea target Victor Osimhen will force them to shell out the same - if not more - in the summer. Having to fork out around the £115 million mark for the Nigerian talisman, however, is proving a deterrent as they look to address their long-standing striker deficiencies.

Of course, Nicolas Jackson was signed in the summer of 2023 from Spanish outfit Villarreal for that exact reason, but his 14-goal season with the Blues is not sufficient for the Stamford Bridge brass, it seems.

Lagos-born Osimhen, a 27-cap Nigeria international, has scored 76 goals for Napoli across a 133-game period and would be exactly what Chelsea need to propel them into the next period of their Boehly era as they look to return to the summit of the top tier.

Osimhen vs Sesko - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Osimhen Sesko Minutes 1,990 1,532 Goals 15 14 Shots per game 3.6 1.5 Dribbles per game 0.6 0.5 Aerials won per game 1.5 1.2 Overall rating 6.98 6.83

Interestingly, GMS sources suggest that a combination of Olise and Sesko would cost in excess of £110 million. That said, they would be receiving two players for the price of one, given Osimhen, regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, boasts such a hefty price tag.

Luckily for their fans, the Blues are under the impression that, despite challenges from the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, which they are in line to sort in the month of June, there is still the prospect of having a summer full of big-money incomings.