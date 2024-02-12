Highlights Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile has suffered a groin injury and will be sidelined for a month, including missing the Carabao Cup final.

Badiashile has struggled for game time this season but had recently been given a run of games by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

This injury setback is unfortunate for Badiashile, as it gives another player an opportunity to stake their claim in Chelsea's defence while also missing a significant game in the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile suffered an injury against Aston Villa in the FA Cup last week and scans have now revealed that he is set for a spell on the sideline. The French centre-back was starting to enjoy a run in Mauricio Pochettino's side, but he will now be watching from the stands.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea back in January 2023 for a fee of around £35m, and he's been in and out of the starting XI during his time at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino has plenty of competition at the back, with Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, and Trevoh Chalobah among the players fighting to play at the heart of the Chelsea defence.

Badiashile ruled out for a month

The Chelsea defender will miss Carabao Cup final

Speaking in his press conference before the weekend's round of fixtures, Pochettino confirmed that the medical team needed to assess the extent of Badiashile's injury...

"Badiashile we need to assess and wait for the scan. Groin. I hope it’s not a big issue. We need to assess now and after we will know better."

The Evening Standard have now confirmed that Badiashile will be ruled out for a month after suffering a groin injury against Aston Villa. The centre-back was forced off late in the game and will now miss their trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night. The former Monaco man is also set to be unavailable for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. Badiashile will join Reece James, Fofana, and Romeo Lavia, among others, who are set to be ruled out.

Badiashile, who has been described as 'one of the best' ball-playing defenders in the world by Cesc Fabregas, hasn't been a guaranteed starter for Pochettino so far this season, but the Argentinian manager has given him a run of games of late. The west London outfit are struggling this campaign, so the Blues will be desperately for a fully fit squad as they tackle a tricky few months in order to salvage their season.

Badiashile has struggled for game time under Pochettino

Injuries have been a problem for the Chelsea defender

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Badiashile has already missed 20 games due to injury, as per Transfermarkt, and this is the French centre-back's second groin problem in a Chelsea shirt. Badiashile has already been ruled out for 111 days for a previous issue with his groin, and he's set for another spell on the treatment table.

Benoit Badiashile - Chelsea squad ranking - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 6 (2) 19th Aerials Won Per Game 2 3rd Pass Success 90.1% 7th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =6th Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =7th Match rating 6.44 19th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 12-02/2024

The Limoges-born defender finally put a run of games together prior to his latest fitness problem against Aston Villa, and he might feel that he can't catch a break at the moment. It's a competitive position at Stamford Bridge, so a spell on the sideline is going to allow another option to stake their claim to Pochettino. It's always a disappointment to be ruled out for a significant period, but missing their biggest game of the season in the Carabao Cup final will be a devastating blow for Badiashile.