Highlights Chelsea have had some world-class goalkeepers play for them over the Premier League era.

The likes of Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois went on to win league titles at the club while being the number one shot-stopper.

Carlo Cudicini and Edouard Mendy are among the more modern names to have donned the goalkeeping gloves at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League has seen some of the best goalkeepers grace the division, and Chelsea's goalkeeping department has been incredibly impressive throughout the Premier League era, with the Blues boasting a number of shot-stoppers who have gone on to win at least one trophy with the club. From backup goalkeepers to those who claimed the number one shirt, the rankings were made using some specific criteria, and this article explores Chelsea's best goalkeeping talent in the Premier League era.

Ranking factors

Appearances

Clean sheets

Major trophies won while at Chelsea

Impact on the team

The list was created with key points in mind, such as the goalkeepers must have played five or more games for the club, which is why the likes of Rob Green and Rhys Taylor are not included on the list.

Chelsea's Best Goalkeepers Rank Name Appearances Clean Sheets Major Trophies 1. Petr Cech 494 228 13 2. Carlo Cudicini 216 101 5 3. Thibaut Coutois 154 58 4 4. Kepa Arrizabalaga 163 59 4 5. Sergio Hilario 39 19 6 6. Edouard Mendy 105 49 3 7. Asmir Begivic 33 10 1 8. Ross Turnbull 19 5 5 9. Mark Schwarzer 12 8 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

9 Mark Schwarzer (2013-2015)

Experience is a prized asset in football, and in Mark Schwarzer, Chelsea acquired a wealth of it. Even in the twilight of his career, the Australian international added depth to Chelsea's goalkeeping ranks. Beyond his occasional on-field exploits, Schwarzer's impact was palpable off the field, where his expertise and knowledge greatly benefited the younger keepers, mentoring and guiding them, thus ensuring the future of Chelsea's goal was in capable hands.

Mark Schwarzer at Chelsea Appearances 12 Clean Sheets 8 Major Trophies 1

8 Ross Turnbull (2009-2013)

The life of a backup goalkeeper is always challenging, and Ross Turnbull played this role with dignity and grace. Opportunities were limited behind Petr Cech, but whenever Turnbull was called into action, he gave his all. His commitment was evident in domestic cup competitions, where he showcased his readiness and ability to step into the breach at a moment’s notice. His performances were a testament to his preparation and the unwavering dedication he brought to the team.

Ross Turnbull at Chelsea Appearances 19 Clean Sheets 5 Major Trophies 5

7 Asmir Begovic (2015-2017)

When Chelsea secured the services of Asmir Begovic, they welcomed a Premier League-proven talent. Having showcased his skills at Stoke City, the Bosnian international arrived at Chelsea with a reputation. Though often second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois, Begovic's professionalism was always on display. His remarkable saves during Carabao Cup matches and other competitions gave glimpses of his top-tier goalkeeping talent. While his stay was short-lived, Begovic left an indelible mark, proving a dependable asset whenever required.

Asmir Begovic at Chelsea Appearances 33 Clean Sheets 10 Major Trophies 1

6 Edouard Mendy (2020-2023)

Edouard Mendy's arrival at Chelsea marked the beginning of a new era of stability between the posts. Mendy demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, quickly establishing himself as a reliable force at the back. He was a crucial figure in Chelsea's 2021 Champions League triumph, where his shot-stopping brilliance was on full display. His tall frame allows him to cover the goal excellently, while his calm demeanour and communication skills brought a soothing presence to Chelsea's defence. His departure to the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023 perhaps taints his time at the club, though he will always be remembered fondly as being a part of Chelsea's 2021 Champions League winning side.

Edouard Mendy at Chelsea Appearances 105 Clean Sheets 49 Major Trophies 3

5 Sergio Hilario (2006-2014)

Sergio Hilario's story at Chelsea is one of perseverance. The Portuguese custodian, often in the shadow of greats like Petr Cech, nonetheless carved his niche at Stamford Bridge. When called upon, especially during Cech's injury-enforced absence, Hilario proved his mettle. One of his crowning moments came against Barcelona, where he managed a clean sheet against the attacking might of the Catalan giants. Not just a backup, Hilario was a silent guardian, ever prepared to rise to the occasion, a reassuring presence for managers and fans alike.

Sergio Hilario at Chelsea Appearances 39 Clean Sheets 19 Major Trophies 6

4 Kepa Arrizabalaga (2018-Present)

Kepa Arrizabalaga's journey with Chelsea has been marked by ups and downs. Despite facing criticism, Kepa has had moments of brilliance, showcasing why Chelsea invested a record fee for his services. His agility and quick reflexes have led to some spectacular saves. While his time at Chelsea has seen fluctuations in form, Kepa’s raw talent and potential remain evident. He is still a part of the Chelsea setup, offering an opportunity for the Spanish international to redefine his legacy at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea Appearances 163 Clean Sheets 59 Major Trophies 4

3 Thibaut Courtois (2014-2018)

Thibaut Courtois joined the Blues as a young, promising talent. Upon his return from a successful loan stint with Atletico Madrid, he exhibited tremendous growth, eventually becoming Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper. Courtois was known for his excellent reflexes and remarkable shot-stopping abilities. Standing at a towering 6 feet 6 inches, he had a commanding presence in the goal, making it difficult for opponents to find the back of the net. His time at Chelsea was adorned with Premier League titles, a League Cup, and an FA Cup. Courtois' tenure was marked with individual brilliance, including a Premier League Golden Glove award in the 2016-2017 season, underlining his pivotal role in Chelsea's defence during that era.

Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea Appearances 154 Clean Sheets 58 Major Trophies 4

2 Carlo Cudicini (1999-2009)

Carlo Cudicini, Italian goalkeeper extraordinaire, graced Chelsea's goalpost at the cusp of the new millennium, showcasing remarkable agility and consistency that made him a fan favourite. While his time as a first-choice keeper was somewhat overshadowed by the arrival of Petr Cech, Cudicini never wavered in his dedication. His stellar performances earned him the Chelsea Player of the Year award in 2002, a rarity for goalkeepers and a testimony to his contributions to the team. Cudicini’s reflex saves were nothing short of artistic, a guardian angel between the sticks, ensuring Chelsea’s net remained sacrosanct.

Carlo Cudicini at Chelsea Appearances 216 Clean Sheets 101 Major Trophies 5

1 Petr Cech (2004-2015)

Undoubtedly Chelsea's best goalkeeper of all time, Petr Cech's illustrious career with the Blues spanned 11 years, a period in which he became the club’s most decorated shot-stopper. A defining moment was his miraculous save during the 2012 Champions League final that ultimately led to their victory. Not just an athlete, Cech served as a role model, embodying resilience, especially following his severe head injury in 2006, which saw him donning a protective helmet in all subsequent appearances, a symbol of his relentless spirit. Cech's contributions transcend statistics, yet they are remarkable, including a club record of 228 clean sheets. His leadership, both on and off the field, elevated him from a player to a living legend in Chelsea's history.