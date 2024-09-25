Key Takeaways The curse of the number nine shirt has plagued Chelsea's stars like Torres and Aubameyang.

However, the likes of Vialli and Hasselbaink have gone against the grain and impressed in the shirt.

Back through the decades, Chelsea were also blessed with a plethora of legendary strikers.

Chelsea have been on a rollercoaster journey through the years. From winning the Premier League to languishing in the Second Division, they have always been near the centre of attention, and in the modern day, one unique curse has plagued the club. The curse of the number nine shirt.

The likes of Fernando Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Romelu Lukaku have all struggled in the shirt recently. It seems to follow whoever has it, with fans now purposefully wanting their star players to avoid the iconic shirt number in the hope that they may perform.

Despite the negativity, they have still had some players excel whilst being the club's number nine. We have ranked the nine best, with the list – barring a few exceptions – dominated by those decades ago. It's important to remember that footballers did not have 'set numbers' until later on in the 1990s, so there was potential for more than one player to wear the same number during a season.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Players to Wear Number 9 at Chelsea Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 9 1. Peter Osgood 1964-1974 1965-1974 2. Kerry Dixon 1983-1992 1983-1988, 1990-1992 3. Roy Bentley 1948-1956 1951-1956 4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 2000-2004 2000-2004 5. Gianluca Vialli 1996-1999 1996-1999 6. Tommy Baldwin 1966-1974 1968-1972 7. David Speedie 1982-1987 1982-1983 8. Ian Hutchinson 1968-1976 1968-1970 9. Tammy Abraham 2016-2021 2019-2021

9 Tammy Abraham

Years in number 9 shirt: 2019-2021

One of the most underrated players in Chelsea's recent history. Tammy Abraham was not one of the best strikers in the world during his spell in West London, but as an academy prodigy, he understood the meaning of playing for Chelsea.

Now on loan at AC Milan from Roma, the Englishman scored 30 goals in 82 league matches, and he broke the record for becoming the youngest player to score three goals in a match for the club in the Premier League era. This came during their 5-2 win against Wolves in September 2019. Lampard liked the star, but higher-profile stars arrived as Abraham left for Roma.

Abraham's Chelsea Stats Matches 82 Goals 30 Assists 10 Honours Champions League, Super Cup

8 Ian Hutchinson

Years in number 9 shirt: 1968-1970

There's no doubt that Ian Hutchinson is one of the lesser-known stars on this list, and – although he is more famous for wearing the number ten shirt – he also had a brief spell as the club's number nine. During his career in West London, he formed an impressive partnership with Peter Osgood; they scored 53 goals between them during the 1969/70 campaign.

Whilst wearing the number nine shirt during the 1969/70 campaign, Hutchinson helped Chelsea taste FA Cup glory. Not only did he score the equaliser in the initial final against Leeds, but he also picked up the assist for the winning goal in the replay two weeks later. Instant impact.

Hutchinson's Chelsea Stats Matches 116 Goals 49 Honours FA Cup

7 David Speedie

Years in number 9 shirt: 1982-1983

More than a decade after Hutchinson vacated the number nine shirt, David Speedie picked it up. It was only brief in the 1982/83 campaign – even overlapping with his five-year stint in the number ten shirt – but he is still remembered fondly by fans in the modern day.

Known as a hard worker, the striker was always in the centre of the action, whilst he somehow became an impressive attacker in the air despite being just five feet, seven inches tall. He played an important part in them staying in the Second Division before helping them secure promotion; he was even named their Player of the Year in 1985.

Speedie's Chelsea Stats Matches 162 Goals 47 Honours Second Division

6 Tommy Baldwin

Years in number 9 shirt: 1968-1972

While most names on this list were out-and-out strikers, Tommy Baldwin went against the grain. Capable of playing in the middle of the park or slightly further forward, the Arsenal prodigy had a successful spell at Chelsea. He arrived from the Gunners in 1964 – and, in his first campaign, he scored 17 goals, including one on his debut against Manchester City.

From that point onwards, Baldwin became a reliable and consistent stream of goals, seeing him take the number nine shirt from 1968 to 1972. He helped the Blues win the 1970 FA Cup against Leeds before his impact at the club slowly worsened due to injuries.

Baldwin's Chelsea Stats Matches 239 Goals 91 Honours FA Cup

5 Gianluca Vialli

Years in number 9 shirt: 1996-1999

While recent superstars have failed to succeed in the number nine shirt, Gianluca Vialli showed that a striker could join the Blues, take the legendary shirt and continue to excel. He arrived as a Champions League winner with incredibly high expectations, but he met them comfortably.

The Italian scored 40 goals across three seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Cup Winner's Cup. Adored by fans, he took over as player-manager in February 1998, before retiring at the end of the season. Seen as one of the best coaches in the club's history, Vialli sadly passed away in January 2023 at the age of just 58.

Vialli's Chelsea Stats Matches 87 Goals 40 Assists 5 Honours FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup, Cup Winners' Cup

4 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Years in number 9 shirt: 2000-2004

As Vialli vacated the number nine shirt in 1999, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink took it over a year later. The Dutchman joined from Atletico Madrid for £15m in 2000, and he instantly hit the ground running.

He scored 23 goals in the Premier League in his first two seasons, seeing him win the Golden Boot, whilst his partnership with Eidur Gudjohnsen will remain as one of Chelsea's best-ever. Loved by fans, the striker was a quick sprinter and he had a powerful shot. Even his left foot, which was meant to be his weakest, was frightening to the best defenders in the world. There are very few strikers in the modern game like the Dutchman.

Hasselbaink's Chelsea Stats Matches 177 Goals 87 Assists 35 Honours Premier League Top Goalscorer 2000/01

3 Roy Bentley

Years in number 9 shirt: 1951-1956

Stretching back through the decades, Roy Bentley was used to a very different type of football. The ball was heavier, the game was dirtier and rules typically went out of the window. The days of VAR were not even thought about, as Bentley excelled consistently.

After his eight-year spell, Bentley scored 150 goals in 367 appearances. At the time, this made him the club's leading goalscorer, but he now places fifth on the all-time rankings. The legendary striker captained the club to the 1955 First Division title, whilst also scoring 21 goals that campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bentley was Chelsea's top scorer in each of his eight full seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Bentley's Chelsea Stats Matches 367 Goals 150 Honours First Division

2 Kerry Dixon

Years in number 9 shirt: 1983-1988, 1990-1992

Kerry Dixon played a key role in helping Chelsea return to the First Division. Joining from Reading in 1980, he scored 32 goals through his first season as the club romped to promotion. That only foreshadowed his impact on one of the hardest competitions in the world.

With 24 goals, he won the First Division Golden Boot, alongside Gary Lineker, in 1985, whilst they never quite managed to win the title. After eventually leaving in 1992, he finished with 193 goals – the third most in the club's history – whilst he also places 10th on the club's all-time appearances list.

Dixon's Chelsea Stats Matches 420 Goals 193 Honours Second Division, First Division Top Goalscorer 1984/85

1 Peter Osgood

Years in number 9 shirt: 1965-1974

Finally, Peter Osgood has been ranked as the greatest number nine in Chelsea's history. The legendary striker, who is seen as one of the best to ever pull on the famous Chelsea blue, did not seem to have a main number in West London. At times, he was number four, ten and six, but he inconsistently wore the number nine shirt from 1965 to 1974.

As a star in Chelsea's glamourous side of the 1960s and 1970s, Osgood was known for his remarkable control with both feet, whilst his strength, positional sense and finishing were out of this world. Dubbed 'The King' by fans at the time, he helped the Blues win the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup, as his success on the pitch helped him earn a statue of it at Stamford Bridge. In a league of his own.