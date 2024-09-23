Key Takeaways Right-backs at Chelsea have come and gone over the years, but some stand out more than others.

Branislav Ivanović was a defensive powerhouse and offered both physicality and being a goal threat, who was crucial to Chelsea's success.

Paulo Ferreira was known for reliability and composure, contributing to Chelsea's major trophies.

Chelsea are one of the most successful clubs in English football, with the size of their trophy cabinet rapidly expanding ever since Roman Abramovich bought the club back in 2003. Although he does not own the Blues now, Chelsea won 18 major trophies during his time, with the foundations he left behind having huge potential of being turned into future success.

Attackers will usually get most of the credit for any club’s success, but defenders – specifically right-backs – play just as an important role as anyone else on the pitch by helping solidify the defence, whilst also possessing a threat going forward to kick-start attacks.

We have looked at the greatest right-backs in the Premier League right now, with a couple of Chelsea players featuring. Now it's time to look at who is the best in the club's history, with many of the players on this list winning almost everything available, and some going down as club legends.

Ranking Factors

Importance - If they were seen as a key player for the team, they have been ranked higher.

- Chelsea had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period. Statistics - Clean sheets can provide a strong indicator of a player's importance

Rank Player Chelsea Career 1. César Azpilicueta 2012-2023 2. Branislav Ivanović 2008-2017 3. Paulo Ferreira 2004-2013 4. Ken Shellito 1959-1965 5. Steve Clarke 1987-1998 6. Reece James 2018-Present 7. Albert Ferrer 1998-2003 8. Jose Bosingwa 2008-2012 9. Glen Johnson 2003-2007

9 Glen Johnson

2003-2007

Although his time at Chelsea was relatively brief - especially compared to many on this list - Johnson's talent and potential were evident from the start, with the Englishman enjoying a successful and lengthy Premier League career since his debut.

With an abundance of pace and a natural attacking instinct, Johnson - much like a modern-day full-back - offered an offensive threat from the back, often linking up with the midfielders to support the attack which brought Chelsea joy in front of goal. His time in West London may have been far from illustrious, but his contributions to the club earn him a spot on this list.

Johnson's Premier League Stats Matches 358 Goals 15 Assists 28 Clean Sheets 117 Honours (At Chelsea) Premier League (x2), League Cup

8 Jose Bosingwa

2008-2012

From crucial goals to stellar defensive performances, Bosingwa certainly made an impact during his tenure at Chelsea, even though he was only there for four years - the joint-shortest on this list with Johnson.

His most notable contribution came in 2012 when he was part of the Chelsea team that won the Champions League and the FA Cup, excelling in both finals and exemplifying his importance to the side. After six seasons at Chelsea, Bosingwa left with many trophies and firmly cemented himself as one of the Blues' best right-backs of the 21st century.

Bosingwa's Premier League Stats Matches 112 Goals 3 Assists 7 Clean Sheets 25 Honours (At Chelsea) Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup (x2), Community Shield

7 Albert Ferrer

1998-2003

Arriving from Barcelona, it is fair to say that Ferrer brought a hint of Spanish flair to the Chelsea backline and helped solidify the defence during his 76 Premier League games for the club.

Known for his technical abilities and positional expertise, Ferrer's switch to English football appeared seamless, and he was able to thrive in the right-back role, helping Chelsea to secure Champions League football on his debut season - with the West London club losing on penalties in the final to Manchester United the following campaign.

His crucial contributions meant that his stay was rather successful, with the Spaniard retiring at Chelsea in 2003 and ending his fruitful 16-year career.

Ferrer's Premier League Stats Matches 76 Goals 0 Assists 5 Clean Sheets 26 Honours (At Chelsea) FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Community Shield

6 Reece James

2018-Present

The only current player to feature on this list, James has already done enough to cement himself as one of the best right-backs in Chelsea history - although he could be much higher by the end of his career if he manages to solve his injury problems.

Blessed with pace, power and natural attacking prowess, the Englishman is a constant threat in attack while remaining resolute at the back, with many arguing that he is a more balanced full-back than his fellow countryman Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, unlike the Liverpool right-back, James has been unable to set the league alight due to being one of the Premier League's most injury-prone players, with this being the only real downside to his game. As many say, the best ability is availability, and for James, this is something that could stop him from rising to the top of this list in the future.

James' Premier League Stats Matches 107 Goals 7 Assists 16 Clean Sheets 20 Honours (At Chelsea) UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup

5 Steve Clarke

1987-1998

Perhaps known by many of the younger generation for his coaching exploits in recent years - with the former Chelsea man currently managing the Scotland national side - Clarke also had a respectable playing career that included 11 years in West London.

It is no surprise he went down the coaching route as his footballing IQ was always evident during his playing days, something shown week-in-week-out by his reading of the game and the stability he brought to the defence.

Although not the biggest of names, playing just under 350 games shows the importance he brought to Chelsea Football Club and that his contributions merit recognition, with his longevity a key factor in his ranking.

Clarke's Chelsea Career Matches 349 Goals 8 Honours (At Chelsea) FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup

4 Ken Shellito

1959-1965

When a top-quality player comes through the academy, all fans would love unwavering loyalty and consistency from them - something Shellito brought in abundance.

He spent his entire career at Chelsea and was integral in the 1960s for Tommy Docherty's re-built side, with the right-back helping the Blues reach the Second Division in 1962/63.

However, after showing resilience through numerous knee injuries, he was forced to retire early and his career was cut short - although he will go down in Chelsea history as one of the greatest.

Shellito's Chelsea Career Matches 123 Goals 2 Honours (At Chelsea) N/A

3 Paulo Ferreira

2004-2013

With renowned reliability, astute defensive abilities and a composed head, Ferreira has firmly cemented himself as one of the best right-backs in Chelsea history and makes it into the top three of this list.

Playing like a 'modern-day full-back', the Portuguese international was disciplined in defence but also liked to contribute in attack with quality crosses, meaning his all-round game was one of the best in the league.

After winning the Champions League in 2004 with Porto, Ferreira followed José Mourinho to Chelsea and had a remarkable first season, playing an integral role in winning Chelsea's first Premier League title after a 50-year drought. His career went from strength to strength, and he will go down in the history of the club.

Ferreira's Premier League Stats Matches 141 Goals 0 Assists 4 Clean Sheets 56 Honours (At Chelsea) Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x4), League Cup (x2), UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Community Shield

2 Branislav Ivanovic

2008-2017

An absolute powerhouse of a defender, the Serbian is very unlucky to miss out on the top spot. Ivanović became a stalwart at the back for Chelsea during one of their most successful periods, etching his name into their history books.

His physicality and tenacity made it almost impossible for attackers to get past him, whilst he also offered a serious threat in attack that led to him scoring some important goals.

His longevity, trophy cabinet, and pure footballing ability not only make him one of Chelsea's best-ever right-backs but one of the Premier League's greatest too, with his contributions one of the key reasons the Blues were so successful during this period.

Ivanović's Premier League Stats Matches 274 Goals 22 Assists 20 Clean Sheets 80 Honours (At Chelsea) Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x3), League Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Community Shield

1 César Azpilicueta

2012-2023

Captain. Leader. Legend. Although that is what Chelsea fans say about John Terry, they will be saying the same about Azpilicueta too. The Spaniard cost just £7m from Marseille in 2012, and his impact on the club's future success could never have been predicted.

He exemplified reliability and leadership, but he was also a defender to be feared, with his footballing IQ way ahead of many who shared the pitch with him. He never relied on pace due to his astute defensive positioning and his composure helped settle down the team at points of need - exactly what you want from your captain.

In an era where Abramovich spent an obscene amount of money, Azpilicueta is the perfect case study of how a price tag should never write off the player before they can prove themselves.