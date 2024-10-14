Key Takeaways Chelsea have had a large number of South American stars over the years.

South America continues to produce some of the finest football talents in the world. Some of the best South American players currently ply their trade in Europe's biggest leagues, including the Premier League.

Chelsea is a club that has continuously tapped into the South American market over its history. Ken Monkou joined the Blues from Feyenoord in 1989. Although he was born in Suriname, he grew up in the Netherlands, so some may contest whether he counts as the first South American to join Chelsea. If not, the honour would go to one of the players on our list, Gus Poyet.

Since Poyet, many more South American stars have followed - particularly in the years following Roman Abramovich's club takeover. From Poyet's arrival in the late 1990s to the present day, with the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea have rarely lacked players from South America. In this article, we take a look at the very best South Americans who have called Stamford Bridge home. As the Blues have had players born in South American countries who opted to play for European countries, such as Diego Costa and Deco, they are not included on this list.

Ranking Factors

Quality of performance - How well each player played on the pitch during their time at Chelsea.

Success - This can be measured not only through trophies won, but how well the club performed during their Chelsea careers.

Longevity - How long they stayed with the Blues.

Best South American Players in Chelsea History Rank Player Country 1. Willian Brazil 2. Ramires Brazil 3. Thiago Silva Brazil 4. David Luiz Brazil 5. Gus Poyet Uruguay 6. Oscar Brazil 7. Hernan Crespo Argentina 8. Moises Caicedo Ecuador 9. Alex Brazil 10. Juliano Belletti Brazil

10 Juliano Belletti

Brazil

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Belletti endeared himself to the Chelsea faithful before even kicking a ball for the club. In 2006, he scored the winning goal against London rivals Arsenal in the Champions League final to help Barcelona beat the Gunners in Paris.

When he left Barcelona a year later, he moved to Stamford Bridge. Another Brazilian capable of hitting a screamer from distance, Belletti's best moment in blue was a scorcher against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in 2008. A utility player who provided quality depth at both full-back and midfield when required, Belletti won four trophies in three years at Chelsea.

Juliano Belletti Chelsea stats

Appearances 94 Goals 5 Assists 6 Honours 4 - Premier League (2010), FA Cup (2009 and 2010) and Community Shield (2009) Tackle Success (Premier League) 76% Win Percentage (Premier League) 64.81%

9 Alex

Brazil

Signed from Santos in 2004, Alex had to be patient in his early years at Chelsea. He spent three seasons on loan with PSV, where he won three consecutive Eredivisie titles, as well as a Dutch Cup. Alex was granted a work permit to play in England in 2007, and he became a cult hero at Stamford Bridge with his ability to hit a free kick.

Some of his more memorable strikes came against high-profile opponents, with Liverpool and Arsenal falling victim to the Brazilian's set-pieces. A very capable partner to John Terry in Chelsea's double success in 2010, the centre-back is remembered fondly by fans at Chelsea.

Alex Chelsea Stats

Appearances 134 Goals 10 Assists 4 Honours 4 - Premier League (2010), FA Cup (2009 and 2010) and Community Shield (2009) Bookings 20 Win Percentage (Premier League) 63.95%

8 Moises Caicedo

Ecuador

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

The only current Chelsea player to make the list, Caicedo joined Chelsea in 2023 for £100m, with the potential for it to rise to a British record of £115m. He quickly established himself in the team, appearing in 48 of Chelsea's 51 matches in his debut season.

Usually occupying a deeper role in the Blues' midfield, he was the player with the most defensive blocks at Chelsea last season, with 25. Under new manager Enzo Maresca, Caicedo has been handed the captain's armband on two occasions already this season, as his importance to the club continues to grow.

Moise Caicedo Chelsea Stats

Appearances 57 Goals 1 Assists 5 Duels Won / Lost (Premier League 2023-24) 196 / 153 Tackle Success (Premier League 2023-24) 51% Correct as of 14/10/24

7 Hernan Crespo

Argentina

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

A hugely successful striker in Serie A with several clubs throughout his career, Crespo's only spell in England came at Chelsea. One of many players to arrive at the club in 2003 following Roman Abramovich's takeover, he was at the club for five years, although he spent most of it out on loan.

After 12 goals in his first season at Chelsea, he was loaned to AC Milan in 2004-05 following new manager Jose Mourinho's arrival at Stamford Bridge. With fan favourite Eidur Gudjohnsen at the club, plus Didier Drogba and Mateja Kezman arriving in 2004, Crespo chose a return to Italy.

Kezman struggled at Chelsea and was sold to Atletico Madrid after just one season at the club. When Crespo returned from an impressive loan spell in Milan, Chelsea wanted him to stay. He scored a late winner against Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the 2005-06 campaign and featured regularly for the Blues as they successfully defended their Premier League crown. That summer, Crespo stated his desire to return to Italy for personal reasons. He joined Inter Milan on a two-year loan, which was made permanent following the expiry of his Chelsea contract in 2008.

Hernan Crespo Chelsea Stats

Appearances 73 Goals 25 Assists 20 Honours 2 - Community Shield (2005) and Premier League (2006) Goals Per Match (Premier League) 0.41 Win Percentage (Premier League) 69.39%

6 Oscar

Brazil

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Oscar was a Roberto Di Matteo signing during his brief permanent stint as Chelsea manager in 2012. An attacking midfielder, Oscar could also operate on the wing due to his speed. He had all the tricks and flicks expected of any Brazilian player, but he could also do the dirty work in midfield. Unafraid to go into a challenge, he was a physical player on top of his playmaking abilities.

Oscar won the Europa League in his first season at the club, as well as the Premier League and League Cup in 2015. Having already played over 200 games in blue, he looked set to be a star for many years to come. Then, at 25, he was lured to the Chinese Super League where he was offered a reported £400,000 a week to join Shanghai Port, where he still plays today.

Oscar Chelsea Stats

Appearances 203 Goals 38 Assists 31 Honours 4 - Europa League (2013), Premier League x2 (2015, 2017*) and League Cup (2015) Tackle Success (Premier League) 76% Win Percentage (Premier League) 58.02% *Awarded winner's medal due to playing a sufficient number of games, despite leaving mid-season.

5 Gus Poyet

Uruguay

Poyet arrived at Stamford Bridge from Real Zaragoza in 1997 on a free transfer. A goalscoring midfielder, Poyet made a habit of being in the right place at the right time for the Blues, scoring 49 goals in 145 appearances.

The Uruguayan was Chelsea's top scorer in their FA Cup run in 2000 and scored some important goals in blue. These included the winner in the 1998 UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid, as well as both goals in the 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win over Newcastle in 2000.

When Claudio Ranieri took charge at Chelsea later that year, he aimed to make the Chelsea squad younger. Poyet was 33 at the time, so he moved across London to Tottenham in 2001, where he enjoyed a three-year spell.

Gus Poyet Chelsea Stats

Appearances 144 Goals 49 Assists 16 Honours 4 - UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1998), UEFA Super Cup (1998), FA Cup (2000) and Charity Shield (2000)

4 David Luiz

Brazil

Close

Luiz had two separate spells at Chelsea, which spanned across seven seasons. He first joined the club in January 2011 from Benfica, in a deal which saw Nemanja Matic move in the opposite direction.

In his first full season in London, Chelsea lifted both the FA Cup and the Champions League. Luiz put in an outstanding shift alongside John Terry, as Chelsea overturned a 3-1 deficit against Napoli to progress to the quarter-finals. Luiz passed a late fitness test to appear in the 2012 final against Bayern Munich, playing the full 120 minutes, and scoring in the shoot-out.

Under Jose Mourinho in 2013-14, Luiz was often used in a defensive midfield role, in which he shone. That summer, he was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for £50m. He scored on his return to Chelsea in the Champions League, as PSG knocked the Blues out of Europe in 2015.

After two seasons in Paris, Luiz returned to Chelsea in 2016, becoming a central figure in Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 system. Chelsea went on to lift the Premier League in 2017, with Luiz helping the club keep clean sheets throughout the entirety of October and November 2016. Luiz moved across London to Arsenal in 2019, where he won an FA Cup against the Blues the following year.

David Luiz Chelsea Stats

Appearances 248 Goals 18 Assists 11 Honours 6 - Champions League (2012), FA Cup x2 (2012, 2018), Europa League x2 (2013, 2019) and Premier League (2017) Tackle Success (Premier League) 74% Duels Won / Lost (Premier League) 900/711

3 Thiago Silva

Brazil

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Silva was almost 36 when he signed for Chelsea, so the fact he remained at the club for four years tells you a lot about the player. The Brazilian had just lost a Champions League final at Paris Saint-Germain when he arrived in London, and within a year, he finally got his hands on the prize. He was outstanding in the semi-final against Real Madrid, but he went off injured in the final against Manchester City in the 39th minute.

Despite the Blues' form dropping in the years since, one of the most consistent performers in the team was Silva, who showed no signs of aging. He won Chelsea's Player of the Year award in 2022-23 and even captained his country at the winter World Cup in 2022.

Silva returned to Brazil with Fluminense in 2024 and is still playing, despite turning 40 last month. He departed Stamford Bridge a Chelsea icon, and was given a fitting send-off by the fans at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Thiago Silva Chelsea Stats

Appearances 155 Goals 9 Assists 4 Honours 3 - Champions League (2021), UEFA Super Cup (2021) and FIFA Club World Cup (2021) Aerial Battles Won/Lost (Premier League) 219/109 Tackle Success (Premier League) 61%

2 Ramires

Brazil

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Ramires' energetic performances in the middle of the park won the hearts of Chelsea fans across the world. Despite a slender frame, the Brazilian was surprisingly powerful and had the stamina to run all day long for the team.

Ramires racked up an impressive 251 appearances during his six years in London. Although he missed the Champions League final due to suspension in 2012, a bit of magic from Ramires helped send the Blues on their way to the final. His unbelievable chip against Barcelona in the semi-final is still remembered to this day. The midfielder was another player who was tempted by a life-changing move to China, and he joined Jiangsu Suning in January 2016.

Ramires Chelsea Stats

Appearances 251 Goals 34 Assists 19 Honours 5 - Champions League (2012), FA Cup (2012), Europa League (2013), Premier League (2015) and League Cup (2015) Tackle Success (Premier League) 76% Win Percentage (Premier League) 56.6%

1 Willian

Brazil

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Willian is another one of the players on this list who managed to increase their popularity with the Chelsea fans before they had kicked a ball for the club. After undergoing a medical with Tottenham in 2013, he looked set to join the north London club. However, Chelsea swooped in to sign him from Anzhi Makhachala, making him an instant hero with his new fans.

He was an excellent set-piece taker, who was able to deliver an excellent free-kick to help set up goals for his teammates, and also score directly from free-kicks. His interplay with the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Oscar and Eden Hazard helped Chelsea cruise to Premier League and League Cup glory in 2015.

The following season, Chelsea struggled, but Willian kept performing at a high level. He won the club's Player of the Season award as well as the Player's Player of the Season award. Chelsea returned to winning ways the following year, with Willian scoring 12 times in 2016-17, including twice in the FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham.

Chelsea continued to win honours, with the FA Cup following in 2018 and the Europa League in 2019. Willian was a regular throughout his time at the club and appeared 339 times for Chelsea. A disappointing season followed at Arsenal in 2020-21, before he reminded Premier League fans just how good he could be in a two-year stint at Fulham.

Willian Chelsea Stats

Appearances 339 Goals 63 Assists 57 Honours 5 - Premier League x2 (2015 and 2017), League Cup (2015), FA Cup (2018) and Europa League (2019)

Statistics in this article are via Premier League and Transfermarkt. Accurate up until 11/10/24.