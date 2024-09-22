Key Takeaways During a chaotic history, Chelsea have been blessed with a plethora of world-class wingers.

Despite being at the club for just one campaign, Cole Palmer scrapes his way onto this list after being named PFA Young Player of the Season.

Arjen Robben and Joe Cole are both features from Chelsea's greatest era.

Ever since Chelsea were formed, the Blues have been on a roller-coaster journey up and down the football pyramid. From periods of dominance at the top of the Premier League to struggling spells – 'Save Stamford Bridge' always springs to mind – they have always been at the heart of the action.

Now, under Todd Boehly, a heavy-spending and sometimes erratic owner, Chelsea are looking to win the Premier League for the first time since 2017 – and they could easily take inspiration from some of their best wingers of all time. Capable of taking players on and sending the crowd crazy, they were key cogs in the system.

Naturally, not all of them brought home silverware, but their elegance, sophistication and composure on the ball were out of this world. It's why some of them are considered some of the greatest Premier League players of all time. With a list stretching through the decades, Chelsea have been blessed.

Greatest Wingers in Chelsea History Rank Player Years Playing For Chelsea 1. Eden Hazard 2012-2019 2. Charlie Cooke 1966-1972, 1974-1978 3. Arjen Robben 2004-2007 4. Joe Cole 2003-2010 5. Pat Nevin 1983-1988 6. Clive Walker 1976-1984 7. Willian 2013-2020 8. Pedro 2015-2020 9. Cole Palmer 2024-

9 Cole Palmer

Played for Chelsea since 2024

Cole Palmer has only been at Chelsea since August 2024. It means he's only had one full season at the club, which ironically came when the Blues were a mess, trying to mould a squad of countless players – quite literally – into a lineup of 11. However, through all the chaos, Palmer has shone.

During the campaign, he scored 22 goals and picked up 11 assists in 34 Premier League matches, carrying Chelsea on his back to Conference League qualification. The former Man City youngster was not an out-and-out winger – often roaming across the final third – but he excelled everywhere. He was named PFA Young Player of the Season for his efforts.

Palmer's Chelsea Stats Matches 51 Goals 26 Assists 19 Honours Chelsea Player of the Season, PFA Young Player of the Season

8 Pedro

Played for Chelsea from 2015-2020

An unsung hero. Throughout an inconsistent – but quite successful – period for Chelsea, Pedro's talents went under the radar. The versatile winger played over 200 matches for the club, picking up 79 goal contributions as they won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Known for his trickery, composure and elegance on the ball, Pedro was always one step ahead of the opposition. Maybe he was not the main man – that was left for Eden Hazard – but his talent under pressure always proved crucial for the Blues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2019 Europa League final, Pedro scored during their 4-1 win against Chelsea. He became just the fifth player to score in a European Cup/Champions League and UEFA Cup/Europa League final.

Pedro's Chelsea Stats Matches 206 Goals 43 Assists 26 Honours Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League

7 Willian

Played for Chelsea from 2013-2020

During a similar era to Pedro, Willian was a key cog in the system for Chelsea. He arguably became a Blues cult hero before he even kicked a ball, turning down a move to rivals Tottenham in the final minute to move to West London instead.

Now seen as one of the greatest Brazilians to play in the Premier League, Willian won five major honours and picked up 120 goal contributions in 339 matches. He was named Chelsea Player of the Season in 2016, with his composure and trickery giving fans at Stamford Bridge flashes of brilliance.

Willian's Chelsea Stats Matches 339 Goals 63 Assists 57 Honours Premier League (x2), FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League

6 Clive Walker

Played for Chelsea from 1976-1984

Chelsea failed to win a single major honour whilst Clive Walker played for the club from 1976 to 1984, but that does not take away the talent he had. The winger was a crowd favourite, always looking to take players and provide a flash of brilliance for fans going through a challenging time.

The threat of financial ruin had Chelsea plummeting, yet Walker always thrived. He scored 65 goals in 224 appearances, proving he was equally dangerous in front of goal as he was out on the wing. They were never tap-ins, either; Walker knew how to curl shots into the top corner effortlessly.

Walker's Chelsea Stats Matches 224 Goals 65 Honours N/A

5 Pat Nevin

Played for Chelsea from 1983-1988

Arriving in 1983 for £95,000 from Clyde, Pet Nevin did not take long to adapt to life south of the border. His skill and pace made him a pivotal player at Chelsea, quickly becoming a fan favourite. In the 1983/1984 campaign, he scored 14 goals, creating countless chances for the likes of Kerry Dixon and David Speedie. He was unsurprisingly voted Chelsea's player of the year.

From there, Nevin only kicked on in the First Division, even if his goal-scoring output was relatively low compared to others on this list. He was known for being an intelligent star on and off the pitch, as his skills made fans truly appreciate the beauty of the game.

Nevin's Chelsea Stats Matches 193 Goals 36 Assists 10 Honours Second Division

4 Joe Cole

Played for Chelsea from 2003-2010

When he was fit and in form, there were very few players better than Joe Cole. He's not thought of as one of the greatest English players of all time, but – during a seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge – he nearly 'completed football'.

By winning the Premier League three times, the FA Cup twice and the League Cup once, Cole was always next to silverware – and he played a major part in their success. The now-TV pundit was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2006, whilst – two years later – he was voted the Blues' Player of the Season. A technical genius.

Cole's Chelsea Stats Matches 282 Goals 39 Assists 46 Honours Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x2), League Cup

3 Arjen Robben

Played for Chelsea from 2004-2007

Perhaps more memorable for his record-breaking stint at Bayern Munich, Arjen Robben – one of the greatest Dutch players of all time – broke onto the main stage at Chelsea, helping them win the Premier League twice alongside three domestic cups.

As one of the best left-footed players ever, he offered pace, trickery and an end product when he was feeling up to it. His partnership with Damien Duff was as deadly as they came at the time, and Chelsea were a frightening prospect with the pair in the lineup. The only downside is that he was only there for three years before leaving for Real Madrid.

Robben's Chelsea Stats Matches 106 Goals 19 Assists 21 Honours Premier League (x2), FA Cup, League Cup (x2)

2 Charlie Cooke

Played for Chelsea from 1966-1972, 1974-1978

Chelsea in the 1970s were a team that could be one of the best in the world, but they could also look like they should be related. However, through the highs and lows, Charlie Cooke remained a consistent genius. Over the course of 373 matches during two spells, he won the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

Most memorably, he produced a stunning assist in the 1970 FA Cup final replay, picking out one of the club's greatest strikers of all time, Peter Osgood. They went on to win 2-1 that day, with Cooke at the heart of the victory. The Scotsman was always direct, but he had the skill to evade his marker with ease and was one of the most feared wingers in England throughout his career.

Cooke's Chelsea Stats Matches 373 Goals 30 Honours FA Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

1 Eden Hazard

Played for Chelsea from 2012-2019

Finally, Eden Hazard has been ranked as the greatest winger in Chelsea history. In the summer of 2012, the tricky Belgian was one of the most sought-after players in the world and it felt like a major coup for the Blues to sign him. Seven years later, he left with the status of one of the best players to ever wear the famous Blue shirt.

During his spell at Stamford Bridge, he helped the club win the Premier League on two occasions, the Europa League twice, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup. His pace, combined with his close control which saw the ball stick to his feet, Hazard was untouchable, carrying the Blues on his back time and time again. Nostalgia is always a strong emotion in football – and that will be the case with one of the greatest Belgian footballers of all time.