Key Takeaways Chelsea's strategy focuses on youth for long-term success, aiming for a revival after recent failures.

Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman both joined in the summer of 2024.

Long-term youngsters Leo Castledine and Alfie Gilchrist are both hoping to break into the first team eventually.

Ever since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over Chelsea in May 2022, the Blues' strategy has focused on youth and long-term success. So far, they have catastrophically failed, finishing outside the European places in 2023 and qualifying for just the Conference League a year later.

However, with Enzo Maresca as manager – a coach who has promised to implement youth – there is confidence in west London that Chelsea may finally start to rise back to the top. After over a billion pounds spent, they desperately need to improve as well.

Through their academy and in the lower depths of their first team, there is a plethora of talented youngsters competing against one another to perform at Stamford Bridge. Some will go on to become some of the best players in the world; others will fall just as much as they attempt to fly. Here is a closer look at the nine best youngsters currently, or away from the club on loan, at Chelsea.

Ranking Factors

Current Ability - Players about to break through into the first team have been ranked higher.

Players about to break through into the first team have been ranked higher. Potential Ability - They might be younger, but players with higher potential, due to their natural skill, are near the top of the list.

They might be younger, but players with higher potential, due to their natural skill, are near the top of the list. Stats - Key figures, such as goals and assists, offer a general view of a player's performance.

Best Chelsea Youngsters Rank Player Position Age 1. Marc Guiu Striker 18 2. Omari Kellyman Attacking midfielder 19 3. Aaron Anselmino Centre-back 19 4. Leo Castledine Central midfielder 19 5. Cesare Casadei Central midfielder 21 6. Alfie Gilchrist Centre-back 20 7. Andrey Santos Central midfielder 20 8. Gabriel Slonina Goalkeeper 20 9. Alex Matos Central midfielder 19

9 Alex Matos

Central midfielder

Despite interest from Lens and Strasbourg during the summer of 2024, Alex Matos remains a Chelsea prospect. At just 19 years old, he still has his whole world ahead of him – and Mauricio Pochettino, one of the best managers to use youngsters, saw talent in him during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine coach fast-tracked the midfielder into his first team after impressing in training, allowing him to make two senior appearances. Matos was shipped out on loan to eventually relegated Championship side Huddersfield Town for the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Capable of playing as a central midfielder or slightly further forward, Matos' versatility in the middle of the park stands him above countless other stars.

Alex Matos' Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Norwich U18 42 9 7 Norwich U21 18 0 2 Chelsea U21 10 0 0 Chelsea 2 0 0 Huddersfield 20 1 0

8 Gabriel Slonina

Goalkeeper

American Gabriel Slonina is currently on loan at League 1 side Barnsley. Adapting to professional football is never easy, especially for those in between the sticks, but the 20-year-old already has a wealth of experience. He broke onto the scene in MLS at Chicago Fire, after all.

In 2022, the US international joined Chelsea for a fee of £8m, and since then he has had loan spells to Eupen in Belgium and now to the previously-mentioned Barnsley. Standing tall at six feet, four inches, Slonina has the natural characteristics to eventually break through; it just depends on when that will be.

Slonina's Stats Team Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Chicago Fire 43 61 16 Eupen 34 65 5 Chelsea U21 8 13 3 Barnsley 9 16 2

7 Andrey Santos

Central midfielder

When Chelsea first signed Andrey Santos in January 2023 for a fee believed to be around £18m, expectations were high. Since then, he has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, with his loan spell at Nottingham Forest during the 2023/24 campaign cut short after just two appearances.

It was still far too early to write a player off – and a loan move to Strasbourg has regenerated his career. He's also scored four goals this campaign, whilst no player has made more tackles per game in Ligue 1 (4.3) than Santos, according to WhoScored. Picking up a Ligue 1 Young Player of the Month award, Chelsea will hope he can bring this form back to west London.

Santos' Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Vasco da Gama 49 9 0 Nottingham Forest 2 0 0 Strasbourg 15 4 0

6 Alfie Gilchrist

Centre-back

Currently on loan at Sheffield United, Alfie Gilchrist is another star looking to gain experience before returning to Stamford Bridge. However, unlike Santos, Gilchrist has already excelled for Chelsea, shown by his new contract, during a glut of brief cameos during the 2023/24 campaign.

The versatile centre-back was used in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, highlighting just how impressed Pochettino was by his academy and training displays. His number of minutes was helped by the Blues' injury crisis, but when he scored his first goal for the club, you could tell what it meant to him. Chelsea through and through.

Gilchrist's Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea U18 28 1 1 Chelsea U21 47 2 1 Chelsea 17 1 0 Sheffield United 7 0 0

Related Everything you need to know about Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist Born into a family of Chelsea fans, Alfie Gilchrist is intent on becoming a Blues legend and following in the footsteps of his role model, John Terry.

5 Cesare Casadei

Central midfielder

Just like Gilchrist, Cesare Casadei played a small part in the second half of Chelsea's 2023/24 campaign. Through a plethora of substitute appearances – combined with his impressive initial loan spell at Leicester City – the Italian is held in high regard at Cobham and Stamford Bridge.

Joining in August 2022 for £12m plus £4m in add-ons, Casadei has impressed ever since on every stage. At the 2023 U20 World Cup, he received both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot awards, as the most valuable player and the top scorer of the tournament with seven goals. The youngster earned his first Chelsea start in September 2024, playing the full 90 minutes in a comfortable 5-0 thrashing of Barrow in the League Cup.

Casadei's Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Inter U17 22 11 0 Inter U18 8 1 0 Inter U19 66 26 7 Chelsea U21 13 5 1 Chelsea 12 0 0 Leicester 25 3 2 Reading 15 1 0

4 Leo Castledine

Central midfielder

Leo Castledine made his senior debut in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough in 2024. While the Blues cruised through to the final, Castledine was living the dream, appearing in the famous Chelsea blue after an impressive stint in the academy.

Naturally, opportunities in the middle of the park are always hard to come by when Chelsea spend millions of pounds consistently, but Castledine has shown he has the talent. Boasting 14 goals and 10 assists in 46 matches for the U21s, he continues to excel, with development squad coach Mark Robinson comparing him to a pair of former academy starlets. "In terms of energy, he is similar to [Mason] Mount and [Conor] Gallagher. I think he has more elements of Conor. He can be very dangerous when he arrives in the box," he said in November 2022.

"He is definitely going to be a goal-scoring midfielder."

Castledine's Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea U18 47 18 6 Chelsea U21 46 14 10 Shrewsbury 5 2 0 Chelsea 1 0 0

Related Meet Chelsea's new wonderkid Leo Castledine Compared to Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, Leo Castledine could be Chelsea's next superstar.

3 Aaron Anselmino

Centre-back

Chelsea confirmed the signing of Aaron Anselmino in August 2024, beating Man United to his signature. Although he will spend the 2024/25 campaign back on loan in Argentina at Boca Juniors, everyone at Stamford Bridge is confident that the Argentine can become a crucial player for the Blues.

Anselmino has received praise from Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme, who admired his work ethic and said ‘he is going to be a great footballer’ in the future. Other experienced onlookers have described the prodigious teenager as 'the great jewel of Boca’ who can play as a left centre-back or a right centre-back.

Anselmino's Boca Juniors Stats Appearances 16 Goals 1 Assists 2

2 Omari Kellyman

Attacking midfielder

Chelsea completed the signing of Omari Kellyman in June 2024 from Aston Villa. Arriving for a fee of £19m seemed steep at the time, especially considering he only made six first-team appearances for Unai Emery's side. However, his versatility, which allows him to play as an attacking midfielder or striker, may prove crucial for the Blues.

Throughout his academy journey, Kellyman has impressed, scoring 11 goals in 26 appearances for Aston Villa U21s. He has not had a chance to replicate that in west London yet, but – as someone who looks to bring energy and lots of positivity to his play – it may happen quickly.

Kellyman's Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa U18 19 3 4 Aston Villa U21 26 11 2 Aston Villa 6 0 1 Chelsea U21 2 0 0

1 Marc Guiu

Striker

Close

Marc Guiu has been ranked as Chelsea's most promising youngster at the moment. It seemed up until the summer of 2024 that the Spaniard was having a dream career, scoring the winner as a 17-year-old against Athletic Club last year, 23 seconds into his Barcelona debut.

A move to Chelsea for £5m presented a new opportunity. He has featured inconsistently for the Blues so far – and he should have opened his scoring account for the club against Servette on his first start but missed an open goal instead – yet everything suggests the young striker has all the natural characteristics to become one of the best strikers in the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At 17 years and 291 days of age, he became the youngest and fastest debutant to score for Barcelona in La Liga.

Guiu's Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Barcelona B 17 6 4 Barcelona 7 2 0 Chelsea 4 0 0

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-09-24.