Chelsea will receive a second offer for Christian Pulisic from AC Milan this week, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have not accepted the Serie A outfit's first proposal for the winger, but Jones says he is still hopeful of joining them this summer.

Chelsea transfer news — Christian Pulisic

According to The Athletic, Milan recently made a £12m offer to Chelsea to sign Pulisic.

The same outlet has also claimed that Lyon have submitted a £21.5m bid for the American, a proposal the Blues find acceptable.

However, it appears that Pulisic has his heart set on joining Milan, so the Italian giants still look to have the upper hand here.

As per the Evening Standard, the 24-year-old favours a move to the San Siro over a switch to the Groupama Stadium.

What has Dean Jones said about Christian Pulisic and Chelsea?

Jones says Chelsea have put Pulisic on the market for about £25m and will hand the USA international his preferred move if Milan pay up.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Pulisic no longer fits with the Chelsea model and he is available for transfer. Lyon’s bid for him was not too far from what Chelsea have been looking for, which is around £25m, but the problem here is that Pulisic wants to join AC Milan.

"He is very hopeful that Milan return to the table this week with a new offer that is more respectable to Chelsea than their opening bid. I'm told that will happen; a second bid is coming. This is in Milan’s hands. If they can find the money, they can sign Pulisic, but their first offer was half the price Chelsea value him at."

Is Chelsea's asking price for Christian Pulisic a fair one?

Absolutely. After all, this is someone who has won the Champions League and racked up 57 caps for his country, as shown on Transfermarkt.

He can play on the left, on the right and behind the striker, so he is quite a versatile attacker. The former Borussia Dortmund man's biggest issue is probably staying fit. He has had a lot of injuries since arriving at Chelsea from the German club.

But when you look past that, you can see that Pulisic is a talented footballer with a lot of experience at the age of 24.

With his contract running down, Milan obviously felt that they could lowball their English counterparts, but they look to have failed.