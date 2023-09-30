Highlights Noni Madueke's absence from the Chelsea squad has raised concerns, with speculation about his exclusion circulating. The winger was fit to play but wasn't included, raising questions about discipline issues.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that Madueke hasn't settled well under Mauricio Pochettino and needs more time to integrate. Pochettino wants him to show improvements both on and off the pitch before returning to the squad.

There is hope that Madueke will be back in the Chelsea squad for their upcoming match, as he has been confirmed fit by Pochettino. His exclusion in the past has raised doubts about his Chelsea career and the length of his contract.

Chelsea star Noni Madueke is struggling with discipline issues and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT what the forward needs to show Mauricio Pochettino in order to get back into the squad.

Madueke was a surprise exclusion for Chelsea's midweek League Cup match against Brighton & Hove Albion, with speculation about his absence having been rife ever since.

Chelsea star Noni Madueke - Latest

There's never a dull day at Chelsea, as even when the Blues are winning football matches, there is still a crisis brewing somewhere at the club. This week, the man at the centre of the storm is Madueke, who wasn't involved in the matchday squad for Wednesday's win over Brighton.

Pochettino had made five alterations to the squad which had lost to Aston Villa over the previous weekend, but Madueke, who had scored in the last round, wasn't anywhere to be seen. That's despite the Chelsea manager confirming post-match that the winger was fit to play and wasn't suffering with any kind of injury.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager offered a blunt response when quizzed about Madueke's absence, stating: "It’s about choice, it’s about choice. Election (via GOAL)." A cryptic message perhaps, but one which doesn't bode well for the former PSV Eindhoven man, who only arrived at the west London outfit as part of a £29 million deal back in January 2023.

Now, with the pressure mounted on his shoulders, there are suggestions that Madueke will need to show improvements both on and off the pitch, should he wish to return to the Chelsea side.

Noni Madueke needs more time to integrate - Ben Jacobs

When asked about the Madueke situation, journalist Jacobs admitted he felt Madueke hasn't properly settled under Pochettino, with the forward having endured a troublesome pre-season. Indicating that time on the training ground before the campaign got underway would've been crucial to understanding Pochettino's methods, the reliable reporter expects Madueke be left out of the side until he can prove his worth to the Chelsea boss:

“Madueke is a very interesting one. He had a decent under-21 Euros. He, of course, won it alongside his Chelsea teammate, Levi Colwill and then during preseason, he was not fit. And I think that set him back towards the beginning of the season. “Since then, he hasn't really had a look at it and I think that Chelsea fans really like Madueke, because they see that he's got a lot of confidence, a big personality and a fair amount of leadership for a young player. And they'd certainly like to see him involved and therefore, it was quite surprising, especially in a League Cup game, that he wasn't even part of the squad when Pochettino admitted that he was fit. “So I think that behind the scenes Pochettino wants Madueke to maybe be a little bit more disciplined both on and off the field and wants to leave a little bit more time for him to integrate himself into the squad and the culture to make sure that, he's ultimately focused on one thing which is challenging for a place in the Chelsea starting-11.”

Chelsea Career Stats Mykhailo Mudryk Noni Madueke Nicolas Jackson Raheem Sterling Starts 7 7 4 27 Goals 0 1 1 8 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 3.70 6.76 4.10 4.26 Key Passes (Per 90) 1.48 1.83 1.03 1.61 Successful Take-Ons (Per 90) 1.85 4.65 2.56 1.89 Stats according to FBref

Will Noni Madueke be in the Chelsea squad this weekend?

Such was the surprise in relation to Madueke's omission on Wednesday evening, it appears to have taken most Chelsea supporters aback. However, with no rest for the wicked and the Blues back in action this weekend, all eyes will be on the teamsheet when it's revealed at Craven Cottage on Monday evening.

Madueke had missed the two games prior to Brighton in the League Cup with a slight muscle problem, but having been confirmed fit by Pochettino, it would be a surprise if he's left out for non-fitness reasons again. While Madueke hasn't been a key player for Chelsea under Pochettino this season, he has featured in the squad whenever available and has made a couple of substitute appearances off the bench.

Read More: Chelsea: £100k-a-week star now 'unmovable' for Pochettino at Stamford Bridge

How much is Noni Madueke earning at Chelsea?

Not an ideal situation for anyone involved, there will be hope and expectation that Madueke can solve his problems with Pochettino and return to the squad as soon as possible. If not, it would cast doubt over his shortly-lived Chelsea career, given he only signed on the dotted line nine months ago.

Pocketing a reported £50,000 per week, Madueke is among the middle earners in the Chelsea squad, with a deal that is set to run until the summer of 2030. It makes finding a solution all the more important, given the length of time Madueke is contracted to Chelsea for and the problems that could arise if he is still out of the squad in the near future.