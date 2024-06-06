Highlights Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk have been blocked from representing their nations at the Olympic games.

Chelsea have taken action in a bid to avoid another injury crisis next season.

Other European clubs may look to introduce similar restrictions.

Chelsea have blocked both Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk from representing their respective nations at this summer’s Olympic games in France in a bid to avoid another injury crisis next season, reports claim.

The London club are set to begin a new era under manager Enzo Maresca, who was confirmed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor earlier this week. It was a disappointing campaign for Chelsea’s young squad under the Argentine coach - a season underlined by significant injuries - so they will be hoping to avoid similar struggles under their new manager.

Maresca will formally take charge on July 1, ahead of pre-season and their tour in the United States. There, they will face the likes of Wrexham, Celtic, Club America, Manchester City and Real Madrid across five different states.

Chelsea Ban Fernandez & Mudryk From 2024 Olympics

The Olympics officially begin on 26 July

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have blocked both Mudryk and Fernandez from competing at this summer’s Olympic games in France. Both Ukraine and Argentina are already taking part in competitions, with the former gearing up for Euro 2024 and the latter hoping to retain the Copa America.

In a bid to avoid risking injury to key players ahead of a crucial pre-season, the pair, who earn a combined £330k-a-week according to SalarySport, will not be allowed to represent their countries in a second tournament throughout July and August. It has been claimed other clubs may follow suit with their own stars, including Manchester United and Real Madrid. Liverpool also face a similar dilemma with Egypt eager to include Mohamed Salah in their Olympic squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Premier Injuries, Chelsea suffered the second most injuries in the division throughout 2023/24 with 43 separate cases, two behind Manchester United

Clubs, however, hold the power as the Olympics is not a FIFA-accredited event. Therefore, they are under no obligation to release their players and can block them from taking part.

Maresca Faces Gallagher Decision

Conor Gallagher is reportedly wanted by Villa and Spurs

Elsewhere, rumours tipping midfielder Conor Gallagher to move away from the club this summer are intensifying as Premier League clubs circle. Maresca will face a number of key decisions in the upcoming transfer window, including whether the 24-year-old is in his plans moving forward.

GIVEMESPORT understands both Tottenham are Aston Villa are in the race for Gallagher, while Atletico Madrid and Newcastle are also believed to be interested. Chelsea, however, expect at least £50m for the England international, who is heading into the final year of his contract.

Gallagher captained the side for much of the 2023/24 season and missed just one Premier League game through suspension. In total, he scored seven goals and registered nine assists for Chelsea across all competitions.