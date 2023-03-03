Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is “genuinely having to assess” the future of head coach Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

The 47-year-old is now under severe pressure from the Blues fan base as he looks to salvage his time at the club and has recieved some "abhorrent and disgusting" abuse as result of a poor run of form.

Chelsea manager news – Graham Potter

Last Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur means that Chelsea have now won just only fixtures out of their last 15, scoring just six goals in that time, indicating that Potter could now be on his last laps in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss is hoping that he will be given more time to steady the ship in west London but accepts the pressure he is currently facing, stating (via The Express): “While results are what they are, I accept it. It’s part of the job.”

Jacobs has already told GiveMeSport that Saturday’s visit of Leeds United might not necessarily affect Potter’s future, but the CBS reporter has also acknowledged that the head coach finds himself in a difficult situation.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea and Potter?

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “It is difficult for Potter because the fan base is against him at the moment. There's a petition out there, with over 50,000 signatures calling for his sacking. He’s received horrific death threats to himself and his family, which is abhorrent and disgusting and not the way to show your disappointment with results.

“Therefore, he’s a manager that is struggling with an enormous burden of pressure on his shoulders and football is a results-driven business.

“So, this is the first point I think, from the loss to Southampton through to the defeat to Spurs and the games against Leeds and Dortmund, where the ownership group are genuinely having to assess Potter and their vision.”

What next for Chelsea and Potter?

Following the aforementioned clash with Leeds United this weekend, Chelsea then face a season-defining Champions League last-16 second-leg tie with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, with the Blues needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit to progress to the quarter-finals.

A battling display in the first leg will have heartened Potter, but another defeat at the expense of Edin Terzic’s side could mark the end of what has been a calamitous spell in charge for the head coach who replaced Thomas Tuchel last September.

With Chelsea currently marooned in mid-table, qualification for continental football next season now seems unlikely, and it’s difficult to see how the former Swansea City manager keeps his job, after the west London outfit spent over £570m on transfer fees alone this season.

Therefore, these next two fixtures could prove defining for both the Blues’ season and Potter’s future at Stamford Bridge.