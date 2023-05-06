Chelsea’s imminent manager Mauricio Pochettino would “100,000,000%” like to have Harry Kane join him at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues could make a centre-forward addition in west London during the summer transfer market.

Chelsea transfer news – Harry Kane

Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have all been linked with a move for Kane this summer, with the England captain’s deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The Telegraph has reported that the 29-year-old could be available for a transfer fee of £100m to Premier League sides, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy eager to squeeze every penny out of a possible deal for the Lilywhites talisman.

Pundit Ian Wright has discussed the prospect of Kane moving to Stamford Bridge in an interview with Premier League Productions.

“The way he can manage that situation, with young players, with Harry Kane and with the players Chelsea have got. That’s scary. That could be scary for someone,” said Wright.

“If he had to sit down with somebody, you probably think Mauricio could tempt him there.”

Journalist Dean Jones suggested that a Kane move to Chelsea would be a “headline-grabbing transfer” in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT.

But Sheth believes that although Pochettino would want his former striker with him at Chelsea, it’s a situation that needs to be analysed from all sides.

What has Sheth said about Chelsea and Kane?

When asked whether Pochettino would want Kane at Tottenham, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Would he want him? 100,000,000%, Mauricio Pochettino would want Harry Kane. But we’ve got to look at this from the Tottenham and Harry Kane side. Tottenham do not want to sell Harry Kane.”

Where do Kane’s wages rank among the Chelsea squad?

Amazingly, if Chelsea were to sign Kane on the wages he currently earns, he would not be the Blues’ highest-earning player.

England’s record goalscorer earns £200,000 per-week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which would only be enough to make him the west London outfit’s joint-fifth highest earner, a staggering statistic given his status as one of the world’s elite centre-forwards.

Raheem Sterling earns over £100,000 more than Kane every week, topping the Chelsea wage bill at a salary of £325,000 per week.

The forward is followed by Kalidou Koulibaly, who earns a weekly wage of £295,000, whilst N’Golo Kante and Reece James take home £290,000 and £250,000, respectively.

Therefore, Kane could expect a significant pay rise if he made the short switch across London, where he could demand to be the club’s highest-paid player.