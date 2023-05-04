Chelsea are not planning to hire Paul Mitchell in a recruitment role after their appointment of Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur director of recruitment had previously worked with the 51-year-old during the pair’s time together in north London.

Chelsea news – Paul Mitchell

According to The Evening Standard, Chelsea have no plans to change their recruitment policy by appointing Mitchell following Pochettino’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The 41-year-old has worked with the Argentine at Tottenham and Southampton, leading to links to another reunion as Pochettino takes his third job on English shores.

Mitchell has spent time with RB Leipzig and AS Monaco since his period in north London, but returning to the Premier League isn’t on the cards as it stands.

The Blues are reportedly happy with the set-up involving co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

Chelsea had been keen to bring Mitchell to Stamford Bridge earlier this year but have seemingly moved on from the prospect, despite the imminent appointment of Pochettino.

And Jacobs says that reports Mitchell will join Pochettino in west London are “wide of the mark.”

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea and Mitchell?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “The notion that just because Pochettino is expected to come in, and therefore Mitchell will be a strong candidate to join him, I'm told is wide of the mark.

“Chelsea have not approached Mitchell, and Pochettino has not asked for Mitchell.

“They're happy with their recruitment structure and the personnel within it at this stage, even though it is true that historically Chelsea have looked at Mitchell.”

What next for Chelsea?

Pochettino’s primary focus on his arrival at Stamford Bridge will be helping to whip the squad into shape ahead of what they hope will be a drastically improved season next time round.

Chelsea will have no European football to contend with for the first time since the 2016/17 season, a campaign in which Antonio Conte guided them to their most recent Premier League title.

And having sacked both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter throughout the current campaign, co-chairman Todd Boehly will look back on his mistakes over the past 12 months and look to learn from them ahead of what he hopes will be an exciting tenure in west London.

However, Mitchell will not join Chelsea for the ride as it stands, with Pochettino set to work with the recruitment staff already in place at Stamford Bridge.