Chelsea's hunt for a new manager following Graham Potter's sacking has led to a "strange situation" journalist Dean Jones explained to GIVEMESPORT.

Potter was sacked earlier this month, with former boss Frank Lampard hired as interim manager until the end of the season.

Chelsea manager news

Despite positive talks with the club, number-one target Julian Nagelsmann - who has taken charge of 316 career games - is no longer in the run-in to take over from Potter as the next Chelsea boss (Sky Sports).

It comes after a turbulent couple of days in Chelsea's search for a new boss, with prime candidate Luis Enrique also ruled out of the running, despite meeting with the Blues hierarchy on two different occasions (The Telegraph).

Instead, with just weeks of the campaign left to play, and results under interim Lampard having taken a turn for the worse, Chelsea fans are still without a clear idea on who their next boss might be.

What has Dean Jones said about Chelsea's hunt for a new manager?

When quizzed about this, journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT just how scatter-gun Chelsea's approach to hiring a Potter replacement has been: “The situation has been strange. I know it was well reported about Enrique being dropped down the priority list but what I also heard on the back of that was that Enrique himself had gone a little cold on the Chelsea job because it seemed quite obvious to him Nagelsmann was the preferred choice.

"Then we suddenly had the positive Pochettino talks with Chelsea and the fact that coincides so closely with news that Nagelsmann is pulling himself out of the running tells you that Chelsea had an inkling that top pick might not come off for them.

"But generally this is a club that is not used to not getting their own way, so it has still come as a surprise.

"I think it does feel like a bit of embarrassing moment for the Chelsea board in failing to land Nagelsmann after making him the No 1 choice but given the circus the club has become and they have no European football maybe it is not a surprise he isn’t convinced it is for him right now.

"So we’re now in a position where Poch looks like going to Chelsea and Enrique is favourite for Tottenham. It’s the wrong way round to most football people so it’ll be interesting how fans feel about this potential scenario.

"There are other managers out there like Arne Slot that are definitely interesting choices to consider but the one thing we can probably all agree on is that Enrique and Pochettino are in that top tier of managers.

"But both clubs are in a situation where they cannot get it wrong in the next appointment - so this is a very key moment they are about to be judged on.”

Who is now in contention for the Chelsea manager job?

After various different setbacks in their hunt for a new boss, it looks as if Chelsea are going to have to search beyond their immediate targets to find their next manager.

Pochettino remains a strong candidate to take over, whereas reports have also linked Vincent Kompany with a shock takeover too.

The Belgian has already led Burnley to promotion from the Championship, with suggestions he could become the next Blues boss already starting to gather pace (BBC Sport).