Chelsea will continue to monitor Raphinha's situation at Barcelona, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Reports in Spain suggest that the La Liga outfit may be forced to sell the winger this summer because of financial problems, and Phillips says there are people at Stamford Bridge who are still very keen on him after the club's recent interest.

Chelsea transfer news — Raphinha

According to Sport, both Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in Raphinha.

He only joined Barcelona last summer, but the same outlet claims that the Blaugrana view the 26-year-old as a good source of potential income if they can't sell one of his team-mates for big money in the next transfer window.

Raphinha arrived at the Spotify Camp Nou from Leeds United in a £55m deal last July, as reported by BBC Sport.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea and their former manager Thomas Tuchel also wanted to sign Raphinha and even managed to agree a fee with their Premier League rivals before the player's move to Barcelona.

What has Simon Phillips said about Raphinha and Chelsea?

Phillips says Chelsea will continue to keep an eye on Raphinha despite a new winger not being at the top of their shopping list right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I believe Chelsea have higher priorities than a winger right now, but they will continue to monitor this situation, especially with the financial situation Barcelona are in at the moment.

"And if they sense an opportunity to come in and snap him up for a reasonable price, they might well do that because there are definitely still people at the club that are very keen on Raphinha as a player."

How did Raphinha perform during his time in England?

Raphinha proved to be a very effective wide man in the Premier League, so Chelsea's interest in him is hardly surprising.

In his final season at Leeds, the Brazilian scored 11 goals in 35 top-flight appearances. He also averaged the most key passes (1.9) and dribbles (1.8) in the Whites' squad, according to WhoScored.

If Graham Potter does decide that he wants a new winger in the summer, then Raphinha could be a great option.

However, Chelsea just signed Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, so the Blues don't look to be in desperate need of another wide man. If there are departures at Stamford Bridge in the next transfer window, though, perhaps there could be room for the Brazil international.