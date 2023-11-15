Highlights Tensions are brewing between Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino and the club's board, with Pochettino unhappy with the direction the club is heading.

Chelsea's league position needs drastic improvement, as they are currently sitting in 10th place despite significant investment in the summer transfer window.

The upcoming fixtures for Chelsea will pose a tough challenge, with some potentially season-defining matches on the way.

Chelsea's hierarchy could have a problem on their hands down the line as tension continues to grow with manager Mauricio Pochettino, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Pochettino was hired in the summer to fix the mess left behind by the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard last season, with the Argentine manager having had a positive start to life at Stamford Bridge. But in the latest update, it appears there are some feelings of discontent behind the scenes, with Pochettino not too best pleased with the direction the club is heading towards, which could ultimately damage his relationship with the Chelsea board.

Tensions brewing between Pochettino and Chelsea board

It's safe to say the last week of Premier League action before the November international break was one of the best seven-day spells in the last year for Chelsea. Having somewhat controversially beaten Tottenham Hotspur in a firecracker contest over Bonfire weekend, the Blues then took a point in another eye-catching clash with treble-winners Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

It once again wasn't without controversy though, with City having been awarded a soft penalty in the first-half, while a number of defensive errors allowed Chelsea a route back into the game during the second period. Nonetheless, it's shown Chelsea are capable of getting results in the big matches, even if their league position still suggests the west Londoners are struggling.

Chelsea league position in drastic need of improvement

After the summer of investment Chelsea saw, it's likely the club's owners would've been hoping for a drastic improvement in results. Unfortunately though, after 12 games of the Premier League season, the two-time European champions are still languishing all the way down in 10th.

A far cry from the days when they were leading the way in the Premier League, fighting for titles and setting new records. Instead, their form has been bang average, with the Blues having won four, drawn four and lost four of their first 12 league fixtures.

Something which is made even worse when you consider Todd Boehly and Co. sanctioned a whopping £400 million worth of transfers in the recent summer window, with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer all arriving at Stamford Bridge.

But it's because of that scatter-gun approach to recruitment that tensions are reportedly on the rise behind the scenes at Chelsea, with manager Pochettino not totally in agreement with the board's way of doing things.

When quizzed about the latest at Stamford Bridge, journalist Brown admitted Pochettino isn't fully on board with the methodology being adopted by the Chelsea hierarchy. Hinting that the club's recruitment strategy has thrown up some unwanted headaches for the former Tottenham boss, Brown has questioned whether the board will have the patience to wait for a turnaround in results this season:

“I think there have been some quite strange decisions made by Chelsea's board over the last few months and it's that situation is probably one to watch because I don't think they will have a lot of money to spend in January, they still have a couple of holes in their squad despite signing all these players and Pochettino is under pressure both to win now and also show that he can build something for the future by giving a lot of these younger players they signed big roles at the club. “All of those things are not easy to achieve very quickly, so I do think there’s some tension there and it will be interesting to see how much patience Chelsea have because Pochettino is a great manager, and I think they should be listening to his views on players in the transfer market.”

Tough run set to get even harder for Chelsea

The Man City game came amid a torrid run of fixtures for the capital club, with things set to get even harder for them following the international break. Up first when domestic football returns, is a trip up north to face Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Beaten in that exact fixture last season, Chelsea will be keen to take advantage of Newcastle's worsening injury crisis by snatching three points in the North East.

Chelsea FC Next six fixtures Sat 25th Nov Newcastle United (A) Sun 3rd Dec Brighton (H) Wed 6th Dec Man United (A) Sun 10th Dec Everton (A) Sat 16th Dec Sheffield United (H) Tue 19th Dec Newcastle United (H)

After that, it's back to the Bridge, where Brighton & Hove Albion will make the journey up from Sussex, for what could be a match that defines the European positions at the end of the season. While December continues with a match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, before a League Cup semi-final versus Newcastle later that month.