Chelsea are now "preparing a deal" for Mason Mount, despite rumours of an exit away from Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mount has been subject to plenty of interest from a number of different Premier League sides, but Phillips believes the midfielder will agree fresh terms at his current club.

Chelsea contract news - Mason Mount

As per a report by 90min, Chelsea's hierarchy have met with Mount's representatives to discuss a contract extension with the Blues.

The report suggests Mount's decision could be swayed by Chelsea's next managerial appointment, as the club looks to convince the England international the Todd Boehly project can be successful.

Mount has less than 18 months left on his £80,000-per-week current deal and talk of an exit away from Chelsea had started to pick up.

It's claimed Liverpool were courting the soon-to-be-out-of-contract star, as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his depleted Liverpool midfield.

Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues bosses were pushing hard for Mount to sign an extension, as they didn't want a repeat of another Mohamed Salah or Kevin De Bruyne situation, where an ex-player "comes back to haunt Chelsea".

Instead, there are now suggestions that confidence surrounding Mount's extension is beginning to grow, with talks back underway between the relevant parties.

What has Simon Phillips now said about Mount's contract situation?

When quizzed on the current state of play regarding Mount's contract talks, Phillips told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea remain confident of retaining the Portsmouth-born midfielder's services.

On the situation, Phillips said: "Mason Mount absolutely is the next priority. I put out a report and I'm told Chelsea are preparing a new contract offer for Mount, that is actually similar to the one that Ben Chilwell has had.

"So initially, we were hearing that Chelsea wanted to give him a long contract and that was kind of one of the many reasons that it stalled and talks broke down.

"But now the Chelsea board are willing to lower the length for that contract to something similar to what Chilwell has got, with similar terms as well, albeit with different bonuses.”

How has Mount been performing this season?

It's clear the off-field drama, both with his contract situation and the managerial merry-go-round, at Chelsea has hampered Mount's performances this year.

Having ended the 2021/22 campaign with 29 G/A contributions across all competitions, Mount has failed to live up to his lofty expectations this time around (Transfermarkt).

Heading into the final stretch of the campaign, Mount boasts a measly three goals and six assists, despite having featured over 30 times for the west Londoners.

Recapturing his best form will likely be one of the new Chelsea manager's biggest tasks, not least with a big year on the cards for Mount, with attentions already switching towards squad selection for the 2024 European Championships.