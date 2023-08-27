Chelsea are scouring the market for a Michael Olise alternative with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing exclusively to GIVEMESPORT the type of player Mauricio Pochettino is targeting.

It's been a hectic window for the Blues, but it appears Todd Boehly and Co. aren't finished splashing the cash.

Chelsea transfer news

It looked like being a dead cert transfer for Olise, who had reportedly wrapped up personal terms with Chelsea ahead of a move from Crystal Palace.

That all quickly unravelled though when news broke that instead of a switch to Stamford Bridge, the French under-21 international was instead sticking around at Selhurst Park, having signed a contract extension with Crystal Palace.

While they may have been left with egg on their face, Chelsea remain committed to adding an attacking body to their squad, with a number of options currently being mooted.

Perhaps top of their list as things stand is Bradley Barcola, who caught the eye for Olympique Lyonnais last season, notching up a total of 17 G/A contributions across all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

It's reported by The Daily Express that Barcola is attracting interest from Chelsea, as a proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain begins to stall.

The story suggests a fee of £42 million is being demanded by Lyon for Barcola, which is more than the Blues were willing to splash on previous target Olise.

But now, with the window edging towards its conclusion, there are talks that the west Londoners could push forward with plans to sign an attacking player.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m All fees from Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Chelsea's transfer business this summer?

When asked about what Chelsea are expected to do between now and the end of the window, transfer guru Romano admitted that the Blues were chasing another body in that position.

On the two-time European champions' current state of play, Romano said: “They are discussing internally to find the right opportunity. There are many talented players on Chelsea’s list, and at least we know now that it’s very clear what kind of strategy they have.

“They like to go for young talent, so that's what they're doing also in this case.

“At the moment it is not easy to find that kind of player, honestly with a week left of the transfer window, it's complicated.”

What's next for Chelsea this summer?

Alongside a wide forward, there is also chatter that Chelsea could sanction a move for a centre-forward, with Nicolas Jackson not yet having hit the heights.

One name said to be on the capital club's list is Folarin Balogun, who is itching for a move away from fellow London rivals Arsenal.

As per a report by The Evening Standard, it's suggested that Balogun is open to joining Chelsea, but any move could hinge on Arsenal lowering the hefty asking price set for the striker.

It's suggested in the story that Arsenal will ask for a fee in the region of at least £50 million, with suggestions the final price could even rise above that figure itself.