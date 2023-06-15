Chelsea figures "really like" Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martínez, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to bring in a new striker this summer.

Chelsea transfer news — Lautaro Martínez

According to Football Insider, Martínez is a target for both Chelsea and their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

In terms of how much the Argentine could cost, the same outlet claims that Inter will demand a £69.5m fee.

Chelsea's interest in Martínez is hardly a surprise, with their forwards having struggled to find the back of the net last season.

Kai Havertz was their top scorer in the Premier League with just seven goals, as per Transfermarkt, really putting things into perspective.

What has Dean Jones said about Lautaro Martínez and Chelsea?

Jones says there are figures at Chelsea who admire Martínez and has suggested that the west London club and Todd Boehly could make a move for him soon now that his season is finished.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "So with Lautaro, there are people within the club that really like him and have done for quite some time. As of last week, there hadn't been any actual contact for Lautaro, but obviously that can now change now that the season's done for him."

How did Lautaro Martínez perform last season?

While Martínez was unable to help Inter win the Champions League following their defeat to Manchester City in the final, he still had a very good campaign overall.

In total, the Argentina international scored 28 goals in 57 appearances. He also managed to record 11 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

It is the kind of firepower Chelsea need, with 21 of Martínez's strikes coming in Serie A. If the Blues do go on to sign him and he can replicate that in the Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino's side should have a much better season next term.

Martínez, who has been described as "spectacular" by his Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi, will probably not turn Chelsea into title contenders alone. However, his potential arrival should fix their biggest issue right now: a lack of goals.

Of course, the Blues do not have the best track record when it comes to signing strikers. You only have to look at Romelu Lukaku, who spent last season playing alongside Martínez. His second spell at Stamford Bridge has been a disaster, with the 30-year-old managing to score just eight times in the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign before rejoining Inter on loan (via WhoScored).

Nevertheless, it is quite clear that Chelsea need a new forward and Martínez looks to be one of the best options currently out there.