Chelsea haven't given up on getting Mason Mount to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The attacking midfielder's existing deal expires at the end of the season and he's being linked to multiple clubs in the Premier League.

Chelsea contract news — Mason Mount

Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has informed Mount directly that he wants him to remain at the west London outfit.

The 24-year-old is thought to be a key target for Liverpool as his contract continues to run down, with the reliable Fabrizio Romano reporting that he's a priority at Anfield.

Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Mount, but a transfer to St James' Park now looks extremely unlikely.

According to the MailOnline, the Magpies have been put off after being told that the Englishman will cost £80m this summer.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mason Mount and Chelsea?

Jacobs says Mount could still end up staying at Chelsea by signing a short-term deal with the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "We're going to have to now wait and see because Chelsea may find a halfway house. They may find a way to extend in the shorter term to buy them more time in the longer term.

"They may just strike a deal with Mount in the end. So Chelsea haven't given up, Mount hasn't decided, and that is the reality of the situation."

Who could replace Mason Mount at Chelsea?

It depends on how their next manager sees Mount. If they view him as an attacking midfielder, then they could already have his successor.

Christopher Nkunku is set to join Chelsea and his best position is just behind the striker.

"For me, one of the best attacking midfielders currently available," former Manchester United and RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick told ZDF (via BILD) last month when speaking about the Frenchman.

There's also João Félix, who's currently on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid. Again, like Nkunku, he's an attacker who's used to playing alongside a centre-forward. If the Blues decide to keep him at Stamford Bridge, then he's another name who could replace Mount.

If Graham Potter's permanent successor wanted to use the England international in midfield, though, then Chelsea may have to go out and buy a new player.

However, for now, retaining Mount seems to be the Premier League outfit's priority.