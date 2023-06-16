Chelsea will make a 'massive loss' if they sell Romelu Lukaku this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lukaku has endured a turbulent spell at Chelsea and will return to the club for talks following the completion of his loan deal with Inter Milan.

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

According to a report by The Evening Standard, Chelsea are set to sit down and discuss the futures of various players with Inter over the coming weeks.

The report suggests the meeting could include discussions over the likes of Andre Onana and Lautaro Martinez, who Chelsea are said to be monitoring.

But there are indications the two parties could also meet to chat about Lukaku, with the Blues keen to shift the Belgian striker on after a tumultuous two years with the club.

Returning to Stamford Bridge as part of a £97 million transfer from Inter in 2021, Lukaku - who pockets a reported £325,000 per week - was loaned back to the Italian outfit just one year later having failed to impress under Thomas Tuchel.

Fast-forward another 12 months and it appears the Chelsea hierarchy are now prepared to cut ties with their highest earner, as Lukaku has reportedly been informed he will not be part of Mauricio Pochettino's side next season.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Lukaku's Chelsea future?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth hinted that Lukaku's sorry time at Stamford Bridge will come to an end this summer.

While it may not have lasted long, it's been an arduous couple of years for the Belgian star, whose future most likely lies away from England.

Speaking about the 30-year-old, Sheth said: "The Lukaku situation just hasn't worked at Chelsea and I think Inter are really pushing to try and get some sort of deal done. If Chelsea do sell him they're going to make an absolutely massive loss on Lukaku and on the £97 million that they spent on the Belgian.”

Who else is interested in signing Lukaku?

As per another story by The Evening Standard, Lukaku could be the next high-profile name to swap European football for the Saudi Pro League, with clubs from the Arab nation reportedly interested.

The report claims Lukaku met officials from Saudi side Al-Hilal earlier this week to discuss the mechanics of a potential move to the Middle East.

It's suggested Al-Hilal have put an offer of £16 million per year on the table for Lukaku - money which could prove hard for the ex-Manchester United star to turn down.

Having endured a difficult period in the spotlight, it might make sense for Lukaku to ditch the continent altogether, in return for a life out of the headlines in Saudi Arabia instead.