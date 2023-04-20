Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard could become the third manager sacked by new custodian Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lampard was hired as caretaker manager until the end of the season this month, but suggestions he could be replaced by yet another new Chelsea boss have already started to grow.

Chelsea manager news

Returning to the club just over two years after being sacked, Lampard became the fourth manager to take charge of a Chelsea match this season when he oversaw the Blues' 1-0 defeat away to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the month.

Following in the footsteps of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and most recently Bruno Saltor, Lampard's appointment was indicative of the chaos that has reigned supreme within the Chelsea boardroom.

From big-money deals, to trigger-happy sackings, Boehly hasn't been afraid to make the tough calls since taking over from Roman Abramovich as Chelsea co-owner.

Along with fellow co-owner Behdad Eghbali, the pair have presided over a turbulent season and there are claims that things could get even bumpier before they start to smooth out.

What has Dean Jones said about Lampard and Chelsea?

Referencing Chelsea's poor results since Lampard returned to the manager's seat, journalist Jones refused to rule out Boehly and Co. prematurely pulling the plug on the ex-England international's second spell at the club.

On Lampard's future, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's possible a new manager does come in before the end of the season, if they can find the right person.

"The idea of Lampard is to just help them buy time here in the process of finding a new permanent boss, so anything can happen.

"It would be madness, though, to think that they will appoint a fourth manager in the same season. But this club is so badly run I'm not ruling out.”

Who might take the Chelsea manager's job on a permanent basis?

While there had been claims a Champions League triumph might bolster Lampard's case of being re-hired as the permanent manager for a second time, all signs coming out Chelsea suggest the west Londoners will look to appoint a new boss.

Dubbed the leading candidate, it's claimed Luis Enrique had been open to taking charge immediately after Potter was sacked and was reportedly left disappointed with Lampard's appointment as interim (AS).

Journalist Simon Phillips had recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are planning on asking Luis Enrique back for a second interview, having been impressed by the Spaniard's credentials.

And after winning the treble while at Barcelona, while also having amassed over 400 games in management, it's clear Luis Enrique already has the required credentials to take Chelsea forwards.