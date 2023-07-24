Highlights Chelsea's pursuit of Moises Caicedo could be jeopardized by their approach, risking their transfer strategy this summer.

Brighton is reportedly getting frustrated with Chelsea's actions and has shown no indication that their £70 million bid would be accepted.

Despite this, Chelsea remains interested in other players like Michael Olise, with a rumored £35 million release clause in his contract.

Chelsea have been warned about 'annoying Brighton & Hove Albion' with their approach to sign Moises Caicedo, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Caicedo has been top of Chelsea's transfer wishlist, but Jones believes their methods could be putting their summer strategy at risk.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

It's been another active transfer window for Chelsea, who have already sanctioned a number of incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge.

But despite the close to £100 million that has already been spent by the Blues, it's believed Chelsea will once again test the market before the window slams shut.

One of their summer priorities has been Brighton's Caicedo, who the two-time European champions had also pursued during the January transfer window.

A bid was lodged for the South American gem, only for Brighton to swiftly reject it, with a fee of £70 million not believed to have enticed the Seagulls into a sale.

It's claimed that the Ecuadorian is valued closer to £100 million and won't be sold for any less this summer.

That's put Chelsea in a tricky position, as they are keen on Caicedo, but appear unwilling to splash £100 million on another midfielder, after welcoming Enzo Fernandez for £106 million in January.

As such, the Blues have been locked into negotiations with Brighton, but it's suggested the Premier League side are beginning to get frustrated with Chelsea's actions.

What has Dean Jones said about Chelsea and Caicedo?

When quizzed about the latest regarding Chelsea's approach for Caicedo, Jones admitted there was still work to do if Mauricio Pochettino was to land the club's primary target.

Suggesting Chelsea's actions have started to annoy the Brighton board, the transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: “Well what I'd heard last week was it was going to be £70 million plus £10 million.

"So it will be interesting to know if it really was £70 million fixed, because that would be a waste of time. There has been absolutely no indication from Brighton at all, that that would be enough money.

"The stage we’re now at with Chelsea is that they are risking annoying Brighton, and if that's what they're doing, it puts their transfer strategy this summer at major risk.”

What's next for Chelsea?

With the season fast approaching, Chelsea appear keen to wrap their transfer business up as soon as possible.

Despite this, Chelsea remain interested in a number of players, with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise the latest said to be on their radar.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea, along with Premier League champions Manchester City, are monitoring the situation of Olise, with a view to making a move this summer.

Olise is rumoured to have a £35 million release clause written into his contract, which the west Londoners would have little issue in matching, should they wish to bring the French under-21 international to Stamford Bridge.

The Crystal Palace wide-man boasts six goals and 19 assists in 71 appearances for the south London outfit, having joined from Reading for £8 million in July 2021.