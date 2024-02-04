Highlights Mauricio Pochettino's job at Chelsea is in jeopardy after the team's poor performance and second straight loss.

Thiago Silva's wife publicly expressed her disappointment and called for a change on social media.

Despite their struggles in the league, Chelsea has a chance to redeem themselves in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool.

Chelsea have dropped down to the bottom half of the Premier League table following a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Wolves at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino may come under increasing scrutiny as the Blues suffered a second successive loss.

The hosts even took the lead through a right-footed finish from Cole Palmer - who has been one of the few positives for the club during the 2023/24 season - as the young Englishman reached double-figure goals in the league.

Two massive deflections helped Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri turn the game on its head before the half-time whistle, as Djordje Petrovic was left with very little chance in goal. Things went from bad to worse for the home team as Brazilian forward Cunha added a further two goals to complete his hat-trick in the second-half.

Veteran defender Thiago Silva pulled a goal back for his team, but it was too late in proceedings as Gary O'Neil's side navigated through the final moments to hold onto an impressive victory. This marked the second Premer League game in a row that Pochettino's side had conceded four goals after suffering a 4-1 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool in the prior game.

Mauricio Pochettino under fire

Thiago Silva's wife even had her say

Pochettino has struggled to steady the ship at Chelsea since his arrival in the summer, and the Argentine manager has now seen his team drop below Wolves into 11th position in the league table. Question marks will begin to be placed above his head should the tide fail to turn in coming fixtures.

There were already reservations around the appointment within the club's fan base due to his previous links with rivals, Tottenham. Tensions rose in the ground after the defeat as the players and manager were booed off by their own supporters.

Silva may have scored on the day, but his wife was far from happy with the display she saw. Belle Silva took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her disappointment and stressed the need for change. Her post read: "It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late."

This is sure to be a conversation being had by Chelsea fans, who watched their team being managed by four separate bosses during the 2022/23 season. Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno, and Frank Lampard all failed to turn the fortunes of the team around on the pitch and Pochettino now faces an uphill battle to do so.

What comes next for Pochettino and Chelsea

A cup final looms on the horizon

While the league form has been far from ideal, the west London club have managed to navigate a way to the EFL Cup final, where they will face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Wembley at the end of February.

Before then, the Blues will have to pick themselves up for three successive away games including an FA Cup replay against Aston Villa and two league fixtures at Crystal Palace and Manchester City. Results will need to improve drastically should Chelsea pull themselves back into the conversation for European qualification.