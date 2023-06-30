Chelsea will round out their pre-season tour of the United States in a match against Borussia Dortmund.

The match will also be the Blues' final friendly of the summer, before they face Liverpool in their opening game of the Premier League campaign.

After a tough year last season, the club have a lot of work to do in the summer and the meeting with Dortmund will be the fifth and final match they'll play in USA through July and August.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming fixture.

When will Chelsea play Borussia Dortmund?

Kicking off their pre-season tour of the States against Wrexham on July 19, they'll finish it up with their match against Dortmund, with the two set to meet early in August.

The match will take place on Wednesday, August 2, before the Blues head home ready to take on Liverpool on August 13.

Where will the match take place?

With all of their friendlies this summer taking place around different areas of the States, including Philadelphia and Atlanta, Chelsea will finish off their tour with a visit to Chicago, Illinois when they face Dortmund.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will take on the Bundesliga giants at Soldier Field, a stadium in the South of Chicago with a capacity of 61,500.

What time will Chelsea vs Dortmund kick off?

Due to the different time zones, Chelsea's match against Dortmund won't kick off until pretty late in the United Kingdom, with fans wanting to watch the game likely losing sleep as a result.

With a start time of 8:30pm ET in Chicago, the game will kick off at 1:30am BST here in the UK.

Can I buy tickets for the game?

Fans wanting to attend the game can do so, by purchasing tickets on the official Ticketmaster website here.

With tickets ranging between $45 and $250, there are plenty of tickets available for fans, but after the Blues game against Wrexham recently completely sold out, keep an eye on sales and fans should act quickly if they want to attend the match.

Can I watch the game in the UK?

While it doesn't seem like the game will be televised anywhere in the UK, highlights of the game will be available to watch afterward on both Chelsea's official club website and their official Youtube Channel.

Every Premier League pre-season fixture, date and time

Who is likely to play?

Pre-season is a time to figure out tactics and with Pochettino preparing for his first season at Chelsea, expect to see the former Tottenham Hotspur manager chop and change the lineup as he experiments with his squad.

With Fabrizio Romano reporting that Nicolas Jackson was closing in on a deal, expect to see the Villarreal striker feature in the game as he stamps his claim as Chelsea's number-one striker.

With the Blues keen to hold onto promising defender Levi Colwill, expect to see the prospect also feature in the game as Chelsea look to end their pre-season tour in the strong possible manner.