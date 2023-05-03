Chelsea boss Emma Hayes criticised a reporter after he asked if she had sympathy for rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners crashed out of the Women’s Champions League at the weekend after a thrilling encounter with Wolfsburg in the semi-final second leg.

The first leg ended 2-2, enticing a sell-out crowd to the Emirates for the follow-up match.

Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring for Arsenal, but goals from Jill Roord and Alexandra Popp soon gave Wolfsburg the lead.

Jen Beattie found an equaliser to put the match into extra-time, but Arsenal conceded a heart-breaking 119th minute goal to crash out of the Champions League.

Chelsea had also exited the tournament at the same stage, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Barcelona.

Perhaps this is why Hayes took issue with the reporter who asked her if she had a “degree of sympathy” for London rivals Arsenal.

Emma Hayes criticises reporter’s question about Arsenal

“I’m the Chelsea manager,” Hayes responded. “I only care about my own team.”

The reporter then tried to justify his question, referencing the injury crisis at Arsenal.

Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are all on the sidelines with ACL injuries, while Kim Little has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring issue.

“Like I said, I’m a competitor,” Hayes said. “I always say this – would you ask Pep Guardiola the same question towards the Liverpool going out or Arsenal going out?

“No, so no, I'm here representing Chelsea. I only care about my own team.”

Video: Watch Emma Hayes criticise reporter for Arsenal question

Chelsea aiming for fourth Women’s Super League title

Despite exiting the Women’s Champions League, Chelsea still have the potential to win two trophies this season.

They will play Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 15, and are still in contention to earn their fourth successive league title.

Indeed, if Chelsea win all of their remaining matches then they will be crowned Women’s Super League champions.

They could stumble in their penultimate match of the season against Arsenal, however, and potentially give Manchester United the advantage in the title race.

Manchester City are also among the teams vying for a place at the top of the table, making it the most competitive WSL season yet.