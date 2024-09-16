Premier League duo Chelsea and Bournemouth are set to be fined £25,000 by the Football Association (FA) after breaking an unwanted top flight record of receiving a grand total of 14 yellow cards between them in the all-action fixture, per MailOnline.

Enzo Maresca’s side travelled to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening in search of three points and, thanks to a brilliant combination between substitute duo Cristopher Nkunku and Jadon Sancho, reigned triumphant against Andoni Iraola and Co.

Chelsea's 1-0 victory, however, was clouded by the fact that they - excluding yellow cards to management - usurped the previous record set by Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United (13), giving referee Anthony Taylor a very busy day at the office.

Bournemouth and Chelsea Slapped with £25,000 Fine

Each side racked up north of six yellow cards

Close

Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie picked up the first caution of the Premier League encounter in the 18th minute but was followed by Wesley Fofana, Lewis Cook, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez and Adam Smith as players to be placed in the book before the interval.

After the break, a total of eight players - including Chelsea’s Sancho and summer addition Joao Felix - had their names taken, while Stamford Bridge chief Maresca also received a yellow card in the 66th minute.

And despite Maresca being not bothered about the numbers of cards shown by Taylor on Saturday evening, saying: “It’s not a problem this amount of yellow cards. It is what it is.”, the Italian may have changed his mind in the wake of realising the consequences.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth - Yellow Cards Team Bookings Chelsea Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Renato Veiga, Nicolas Jackson, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho Bournemouth Marco Senesi, Adam Smith, Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo

According to MailOnline, the duo of top tier sides will be slapped with a £25,000-worth fine for their unruly conduct after they both racked up six or more cards in the Premier League affair.

According to the FA’s rule book, teams are hit with disciplinary measures - such as a fine - if they see six or more players receive bookings in a single outing, which both Bournemouth and Chelsea did with ease.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Over the weekend - spanning from 14 September to 15 September - a record 65 yellow cards were shown in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola Unhappy With Taylor’s Card Spree

‘I have been talking and it’s not working’

Close

As mentioned, Maresca was not displeased with Taylor’s tendency to hand out yellow cards like they were going out of fashion and suggested that the flurry of cautions was down to the game being centred about ‘duels and fight’. Speaking to Sky Sports, the ex-Leicester City manager said:

“I complained about a foul on Wesley Fofana which for me was quite clear but it can happen. Eight yellow cards probably because these sorts of games are about duels and fight and this can happen. Sometimes the game demands the way you have to behave.”

Elsewhere, the Bournemouth boss - who suffered his first loss of the campaign against the west Londoners - took a different view and, despite remaining slightly coy about the situation, suggested that trying to reason with the officials has not worked in the past: “I will not talk about the referee. I have been talking and it is not working so I have decided now I will try the opposite and see what happens.”