Chelsea have been pushing to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer, as journalist Dean Jones provides some insight into their plans if they fail to land the Ecuadorian, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues were desperate for reinforcements when the transfer window opened after such a disastrous season.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

The west London club finished in the bottom half of the Premier League last campaign, subsequently failing to qualify for a European competition.

A lack of signings certainly wasn't the issue, with Todd Boehly spending over £600m across the previous two transfer windows.

Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment team have gone through a bit of a clear-out at Stamford Bridge, particularly in midfield, with N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, and Mateo Kovacic all leaving the club.

Chelsea now have a lack of bodies in the middle of the park, so it's bound to be a priority for the Blues in the transfer window.

As per The Guardian, one option Chelsea have been pushing for is Brighton midfielder Caicedo, with the Premier League side having three bids rejected so far.

The 21-year-old was absent from training on Monday, adding fuel to the rumours that he could be leaving the Amex Stadium.

Journalist Jones has now provided some insight into Chelsea's plans if they fail to land Caicedo.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Caicedo?

Jones has suggested that that Chelsea are looking at other options in case a deal to sign Caicedo falls through.

The journalist adds that the west London club are in a position where they may have to pay over the odds to secure his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don’t think it's a case of just letting him join Brighton but in the grand scheme of things I don’t think Mohammed Kudus is that critical to the plans of Chelsea in this particular window, and as such it would not surprise me if he does join Brighton instead.

"I think it’s interesting that Brighton are still on reasonable terms with Chelsea, given the Caicedo situation, but this might be a way to smooth over relations even further by stepping away.

"There is no doubt Chelsea want Caicedo much more than they want Kudus so if that is what ends up happening it’s a pretty good outcome. Obviously, the main difference - beyond playing style - will be the amount invested into the deal.

"I genuinely feel like Chelsea are going to end up paying over the odds for Caicedo, but we have reached the stage where they don’t really have much choice.

"They have a gaping hole in the middle of their team. It’s true they are still looking at a few other options in case Caicedo really is unworkable, but that is just obvious planning more than anything."

Who else could Chelsea look to target?

As mentioned, midfield reinforcements are necessary, and they are likely to want multiple additions in the middle.

The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has recently confirmed that Chelsea are likely to complete the signing of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

If Chelsea can secure the signings of Adams and Caicedo this summer, then it's certainly going to make their midfield more solid and complete.