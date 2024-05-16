Highlights Chelsea has broken the Premier League record this season with 103 yellow cards, reflecting issues with discipline.

Wolves are close behind Chelsea in the number of cards, showing a trend of more bookings across the league.

The current season marks a shift in the game, with many teams in the top 10 for yellow and red cards from this campaign.

While things have begun to look up for Chelsea recently, there's no getting away from the fact that it's largely been a disappointing campaign for the Blues. Sure, they've looked really good lately, and look poised to snag a spot in the top six and the Europa League as a result, but at the beginning of the season, there was talk of a top-four finish.

Injuries have played a huge role, as well as the countless new players taking time to settle in and gel together. Still, it's a season the club will want to see the back of, and they've now made history for the wrong reasons. The Blues have broken a Premier League record this year despite their ill form. With time left to add to their tally, Mauricio Pochettino's side has received more yellow cards in a season than any other team in Premier League history.

Considering how young the squad is, it makes sense that there's a certain lack of discipline within the team, and that's shown as Chelsea players have been shown a yellow card 103 times. That's a staggering amount and breaks a record set by Leeds United two years earlier.

Most Yellow Cards in a Single Premier League Season

Numerous teams have received more this season than ever before

While Chelsea have broken the record for the most yellow cards in a Premier League season, they are far from the only side this season to push the boundaries. In fact, of the 10 teams with the most yellow cards in a single campaign, six are remarkably from the current campaign.

Whether that shows referees are stricter than ever before, or whether VAR has played a hand, players are clearly being booked more often nowadays. The full top 10 list is quite interesting, with just two teams involved from before the turn of the century.

Most yellow cards in a Premier League season Position Club Number of yellow cards Season 1 Chelsea 103 2023/24 2 Leeds United 101 2021/22 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 99 2023/24 4 Sunderland 94 2014/15 5 Sheffield United 93 2023/24 6 Derby County 93 1999/00 7 Everton 91 1998/99 8 Aston Villa 90 2023/24 9 Brighton & Hove Albion 90 2023/24 10 Tottenham Hotspur 89 2023/24

Chelsea has broken the record, but Wolves aren't far behind either. In fact, they could also move into the hundreds and overtake Leeds on the final day of the season. Unsurprisingly, the Blues have also broken the record for the most cards total.

Most Cards in a Premier League Season

Chelsea have broken that record too

It's not just their yellow cards total that Chelsea have overtaken Leeds and broken their record this season. Pochettino's side have also overtaken them in terms of total number of cards in a Premier League season. That's yellow cards and red cards combined, with the club picking up a staggering 107.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moises Caicedo has had more yellow cards (11) than any other Chelsea player in the Premier League this season and just two off Jaoa Palhinha who has had the most in the entire league.

The Yorkshire club's previous record was 104, with three red cards to go along with there 101 yellows. Again, Wolves are very close to moving into second place and overtaking Leeds themselves, with 102 total cards. Three more on the final day and they'll surpass the Lilywhites. In terms of the seven teams with the highest combined totals ever in a Premier League campaign, you won't be surprised to see it's a combination of those same teams, just a slightly different ranking.

Most combined cards in a Premier League season Position Club Number of red and yellow cards Season 1 Chelsea 107 2023/24 2 Leeds United 104 2021/22 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 102 2023/24 4 Sheffield United 98 2023/24 5 Derby 97 1999/00 6 Sunderland 96 2014/15 7 Everton 96 1998/99

Looking at the list, it's quite eye-opening that so many of the entries are from the current campaign. It's pretty clear that the current game is very, very different from the one even just a decade ago. It's seemingly easier than ever to pick up a booking from a referee. If things get even stricter going forward, expect these numbers to continue to rise and there might be a time when the top 10 are all of the teams from the 2020s and beyond.

All statistics courtesy of Premier League and accurate as of 16.05.2024