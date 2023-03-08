Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has "burned a lot of bridges" with the club's supporters, says journalist Paul Brown.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Inter Milan, and Brown has doubts about him returning to west London.

Chelsea transfer news — Romelu Lukaku

Journalist Simon Phillips recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Lukaku doesn't want to come back to Chelsea in the summer.

However, there could be a bit of a problem, with there being no obligation for Inter to sign the Belgian permanently.

The Italian side could, of course, enter negotiations with Chelsea over a deal or try and extend his loan. Given that he hasn't shown his best form since returning to the San Siro, though, they may have reservations.

As per Transfermarkt, Lukaku, who is valued at around £49m by the same website, has scored just two goals in Serie A this season.

What has Paul Brown said about Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea?

While Graham Potter joining Chelsea means it could be a fresh start for Lukaku at Stamford Bridge, Brown can't overlook the Belgium international's poor relationship with the club's supporters and doubts he even wants to return to SW6.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "With a new manager, you wonder if that could provide some sort of fresh start for him. But I think he burned a lot of bridges with Chelsea fans with some of the things he said and he hasn't been entirely happy there.

"I'm not even sure he would want to try and come back and be a success at Chelsea."

What caused the friction between Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea fans?

It was, of course, his now infamous interview with Sky in Italy last season, where he revealed he wasn't happy at Chelsea despite having only arrived and talked up a return to Inter.

"I think the boss has decided to play a different formation, but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally," the ex-Manchester United forward said (via Sky Sports). "I'm not happy with the situation, but it's my job and I mustn't give up."

Lukaku, whose current contract is worth £350,000 a week, according to Salary Sport, later went on to add: "I always said that I love Inter and I'll play for them again. I really hope so. I fell in love with Italy."

It's thus easy to see why Lukaku is not the most popular person in the blue part of west London.