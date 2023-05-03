Chelsea take on Liverpool this evening as they continue their push for a fourth successive Women’s Super League title.

It will be a tough test for the Blues, who suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Liverpool at the start of the season.

The two sides were then meant to meet for a second time in January, but the match at Kingsmeadow was abandoned after less than six minutes of play due to a frozen pitch.

Speaking in the moments immediately after the postponement, Hayes made a promise to the fans who had travelled to the game.

Why will Chelsea fans get a free hot dog before Chelsea vs Liverpool?

Hayes pledged to buy every fan at the postponed match a hot dog, and it looks like she has kept to her word.

"It should never have got to that point,” Hayes said of the frozen pitch for Chelsea’s match against Liverpool in January. “A lot of learnings from that as a club.

“Nonetheless, everyone that comes [to the match against Liverpool], we’re offering a hot dog. I know it’s not much, but it’s a small token of appreciation for the fans who came out that day.

“Technically, it’s coming out of Chelsea’s pocket, but it’s coming with as much love from me as possible.

“I offered a hot dog not knowing we don’t sell them, so we’ve had to source them in! Sorry, ten years working in America. I didn’t think of a burger before a hot dog."

Chelsea chase fourth successive Women’s Super League title

Chelsea are hoping to win their fourth WSL title this season, but face more competition than ever before.

The Blues are currently seven points off table-toppers Manchester United, but have three games in hand.

This evening’s encounter is actually Chelsea’s first league match in a month due to commitments in the FA Cup and Women’s Champions League, and Emma Hayes will be desperate to make ground on the Red Devils.

Manchester City and Arsenal are also among the teams pushing to finish at the top of the table, making it the most competitive WSL title race in history.