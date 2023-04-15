The less said about Chelsea in 2022/23, the better.

Despite spending a ridiculous amount of money in the recent summer and January transfer windows (around £600 million in total), the Blues have been utterly woeful this season.

It was Brighton & Hove Albion who inflicted the latest defeat on Chelsea, the south coast side deservedly winning 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The Saturday afternoon match was dominated by Roberto De Zerbi's side from start to finish and the scoreline really flatters Chelsea.

Frank Lampard's men just looked lost out on the pitch, with the early goal from Conor Gallagher only occurring due to a significant deflection off Brighton captain Lewis Dunk.

The decision to sack Graham Potter and replace him with Lampard on an interim basis is starting to look like a very poor one indeed.

Yes, Chelsea weren't playing well under Potter, but things seems to have got far worse since his departure.

It appears to have got to the point where the players are sorting out their own tactics on the pitch, which isn't exactly a great look for Lampard.

Footage of a group of Chelsea players in discussion during the first half has gone viral on social media, with the club labelled 'managerless' in the tweet.

Check out the video clip...

Video: Were Chelsea players sorting out their own tactics vs Brighton?

Oh dear. Is Kepa auditioning for a future managerial role?!

The club is a complete mess at the moment, with fans voicing their frustration at owner Todd Boehly.

Images: Chelsea fans not happy with Boehly

Proof that money doesn't always buy happiness!

The damning stats from Chelsea 1-2 Brighton

Brighton had 59% of the possession at Stamford Bridge, but that's not even close to being the standout stat.

The Seagulls had 10 shots on target, compared to just two from Chelsea.

Brighton also managed 10 shots off target, with Chelsea recording half that figure (5).

How the visitors only won by a 2-1 scoreline is a mystery, but at least they got three precious points this time - unlike at Tottenham Hotspur last week, another game in which they were the far superior team.

Up next for Chelsea is the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

The Blues lost the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu 2-0 and after watching the performance against Brighton, you have to feel a memorable comeback is firmly NOT on the cards.