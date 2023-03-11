Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi may not be willing to put up with “being in and out” of the Blues side anymore, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old is currently plying his trade at Bayer Leverkusen, having been loaned out by the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Chelsea transfer news – Callum Hudson-Odoi

After finding opportunities for regular football limited at Chelsea, the west London giants allowed Hudson-Odoi to move to Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan during last summer’s transfer window, as the young talent looks to kickstart a career which offers plenty of promise.

And the winger has been enjoying himself in the Bundesliga, stating in an interview with Sky Sports: "It was good for me to just get out and enjoy myself and play football again as much as possible."

"What everybody was saying to me about the project, it sounded great. A different place, a different country."

However, last month journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Graham Potter’s side will sell the £120,000 per-week earner in the summer, following the January additions of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

And Brown suggests that Hudson-Odoi is of the feeling that he is too good of a player to simply be a rotation option at Chelsea.

What has Brown said about Chelsea and Hudson-Odoi?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think he's someone who's going to put up with being in and out of the Chelsea side anymore.

“I think he thinks he's too good for that and doesn't want to hang around anymore.”

How has Hudson-Odoi performed this season?

Hudson-Odoi may be enjoying life out in Germany, but he has still struggled to nail down a regular place in Leverkusen’s starting lineup, having featured in just 35% of available Bundesliga minutes across 13 appearances, providing just one assist in that time.

Unsurprisingly, the Chelsea talent has only been able to achieve an underwhelming average WhoScored rating of 6.44 for his displays in the German top-flight, ranking him as the squad’s 16th-best-performing player, indicating that he is not necessarily a vital cog in their system.

However, the three-cap England international does compare favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 8% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries per 90 minutes (4.75) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

But with Hudson-Odoi’s lack of minutes in the Bundesliga, it seems unlikely that he will have convinced Potter to consider him as a part of his plans for next season.