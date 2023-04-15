Chelsea could look to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi in the summer transfer window, journalist Simon Phillips has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan at the beginning of 2022/23, though he has failed to make the most of his time in the Bundesliga since making the switch.

Chelsea latest news - Callum Hudson-Odoi

Last month, Sky Germany reported that Hudson-Odoi will not be signing permanently at Bayer Leverkusen and is very unlikely to be given another opportunity at Chelsea next season.

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has demanded more from Hudson-Odoi's performances at the BayArena, stating: "He has to show consistency, go into dangerous areas and become a goal threat himself. He has to show a lot more presence. He can do a lot more there. He has the technical qualities for it".

The London-born winger has made 21 appearances in all competitions in 2022/23, managing to record just one goal and one assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite being available for five of Bayer Leverkusen's last six Bundesliga outings, Hudson-Odoi has received just seven minutes of playing time in a brief cameo against Schalke, illustrating that he has fallen out of favour at his loan side under Xabi Alonso.

What has Simon Phillips said about Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Journalist Phillips thinks that Chelsea may elect to sell Hudson-Odoi in the summer if there is interest in his services.

Phillips told GMS: "Callum has been poor this season on loan with Leverkusen and there aren't any new contract talks officially planned as yet at Chelsea, but they're going to assess it for the rest of this season and make a decision at the end of the season on Callum. Right now, I think he's one of the ones they'll probably cash in on."

Does Callum Hudson-Odoi have a future at Chelsea?

Given the abundance of forward players that Chelsea can choose from, it looks unlikely that Hudson-Odoi would be able to come back into the fold at Stamford Bridge and be given a chance to make a regular impact.

His £120,000 per week contract in west London is due to expire in 2024, as per Spotrac, which may prompt the Blues into scoping out summer interest in Hudson-Odoi to avoid his value decreasing in the transfer market.

All in all, it would be a disappointing end for Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea if he was to be moved on in the off-season, in light of the promise he once showed when he burst onto the scene at the Blues in 2017.

Nevertheless, Hudson-Odoi may now need to seek a fresh challenge to find his mojo again after an inconsistent time of things on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.