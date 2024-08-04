Highlights Chelsea are among the clubs linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen this summer

What happens to Romelu Lukaku could be key

The London club will need Osimhen to change his stance on one thing in order to get a deal over the line

Chelsea will need Victor Osimhen to change his stance on one thing if they’re to complete a deal to sign the striker this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a busy summer for the London club so far with a managerial change at the start of the window. Former Leicester City boss Enzo Marescsa replaced the outgoing Mauricio Pochettino, after the Argentine spent just one season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

In terms of incomings, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Guiu are among the names to come through the door. Now, it seems Chelsea are also in the market for more attacking talent with links to Napoli’s Osimhen.

Lukaku’s future could also be key

Chelsea are back in the race for Osimhen after reports earlier in the summer claimed they would not pursue a move. According to Romano, talks between the London club and Napoli are expected to take place, with the latter linked with Romelu Lukaku.

Given Osimhen has a huge release clause that no team is yet to match, a loan move has been mooted as a potential alternative. According to Romano, however, Osimhen and his agent will not consider loan offers.

Speaking on a PlayBack livestream, the journalist said this is not something that will be resolved quickly and could take some time. The issue is not between the two clubs, but simply Osimhen’s demands.

Romano said:

“From what I’m told, I don’t think it’s going to be a situation resolved today, tonight, Monday or Tuesday. It’s going to take some time to understand what happens between Napoli and Chelsea, because as of today, Osimhen and his agent have no intention to go on loan. “Chelsea know that Napoli will return for Romelu Lukaku, and they know that conversations will continue. But at the moment, the issue is not Napoli. The issue is the player. Napoli are prepared to sell Osimhen, but the player doesn’t want to go on loan.”

Gallagher Saga Takes New Twist

The midfielder has been linked with Atletico

The saga surrounding Conor Gallagher’s future has taken another twist, according to reports from Spain. The 24-year-old midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain and he’s been linked with a move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Previous reports suggest Chelsea had accepted a bid from the Spanish club for Gallagher, believed to be in the region of £33million. However, a deal rests on the player agreeing personal terms.

Conor Gallagher 2023/24 stats for Chelsea in all competitions Stat: Appearances 50 Goals 7 Assists 9 Minutes played 4,036

In a surprise twist, reports now suggest Atletico have reached an agreement with Valencia for Javi Guerra. Spanish journalist Hector Gomez claims a fee in the region of €25million has been agreed for the 21-year-old midfielder.

The deal suggests Atletico’s hierarchy are not willing to wait around for Gallagher as the England international continues to ponder a move. While personal terms still need to be agreed, the report suggests Guerra is eager to join Atletico.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.