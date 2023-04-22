Chelsea duo Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke will be concerned over how their moves have turned out at Stamford Bridge so far, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Madueke was brought in back in January from PSV Eindhoven for £30 million while Chukwuemeka was signed last summer from Aston Villa for a sum of £20 million; however, both have struggled to gain regular minutes in west London this campaign.

Chelsea latest news - Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke

Earlier this week, journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea caretaker boss Frank Lampard has been 'really impressed' with Chukwuemeka since returning to the club for a second spell in charge and indicated that he could give the 19-year-old some game-time between now and the end of this term.

The Eisenstadt-born midfielder has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this campaign before their Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie with Real Madrid, starting just once since his arrival, as per Transfermarkt.

Similarly, his teammate Madueke hasn't been afforded many opportunities to stake a claim for regular minutes at Stamford Bridge, featuring just five times in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Football London explained why the 21-year-old didn't feature against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, detailing that Lampard had left him out due to an injury.

What has Dean Jones said about Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke?

Journalist Jones thinks Chukwuemeka and Madueke will have 'some concern' over how their time at Stamford Bridge has panned out since arriving at Chelsea.

Jones told GMS: "Noni and Carney will both have some concern at how their moves will work out here. The transfers were long-term; they didn't expect to be stars overnight, but the first few months have been disappointing even if they had low expectations."

Will Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke go on to be successful at Chelsea?

Despite not featuring as much as they would like in the early stage of their respective careers at Stamford Bridge, both Chukwuemeka and Madueke have plenty of time on their hands to become important players in the coming years for the Blues.

With Chelsea's season seemingly fizzling out into a non-entity on the field, there may be some opportunities for the pair to impress ahead of 2023/24.

Of course, Chelsea are also charged with appointing a new manager before next season, affording a clean slate for most players in west London come the beginning of pre-season.

Chukwuemeka and Madueke will be desperate to demonstrate their qualities to a future boss to ensure they are part of his plans moving forward.