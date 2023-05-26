Chelsea’s next manager, Mauricio Pochettino, could take club captain Cesar Azpilicueta “under his wing” to help get his messages across at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are expected to confirm the 51-year-old’s appointment imminently.

Chelsea news – Mauricio Pochettino and Cesar Azpilicueta

After a below-par season in which Chelsea will finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table, co-owner Todd Boehly looks set to appoint Pochettino as he aims to turn the situation around next term.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager will be the full-time successor to Graham Potter, with interim head coach Frank Lampard taking charge of the side until the end of the campaign.

Pochettino will hope to take advantage of Boehly’s wealth by flexing the club’s muscle in the transfer market, provided they take steps to trim down the squad over the next few weeks.

However, journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the South American may not get the final say on signing players, which could be frustrating.

And Jones believes that Pochettino could utilise the experience of Azpilicueta as he looks to get Chelsea on “the other side” of what has been a rough patch for the west London outfit.

What has Jones said about Pochettino’s use of Azpilicueta at Chelsea?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “You often see with a new manager that they want to lean on senior figures of the squad to help them get messages into that team.

“So, it might be that he looks to take Azpilicueta under his wing for a little bit, just to help the first growth period as Chelsea look to come out the other side of this.”

Will Azpilicueta be a reliable presence for Pochettino?

There is no doubting Azpilicueta’s qualities as a leader and a role model, having displayed the focus and mindset of the ultimate professional since his arrival at Chelsea for £6.5m in the summer of 2012.

However, the £180,000 per-week earner is advancing in years and turns 34 in August, hinting that his playing time in the top flight could be limited over the next 12 months.

And given the £7m star, as valued by Transfermarkt, almost sealed a move to Barcelona last summer only for the transfer to break down, he may feel his time at Stamford Bridge has reached its natural conclusion.

However, with Pochettino eager to prove his worth to a bloated Chelsea squad, the former Paris Saint-Germain head coach will turn to experienced and reliable players to get the rest of the side on board.

Therefore, the incoming manager could convince Azpilicueta to remain on board for another season as he adjusts to life at Stamford Bridge.