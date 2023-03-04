Chelsea can re-sign former player for £71m in the next transfer window.

Chelsea have an €80m (£71m) buy-back clause on Tammy Abraham, Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

However, the CBS reporter has suggested that the Blues would try to negotiate a lower fee for the AS Roma striker if they were interested in him as they prioritise signing Joao Felix permanently.

Chelsea transfer news – Tammy Abraham

Last month, journalist Simon Phillips informed GMS that he has not heard anything about Chelsea targeting Abraham.

If the west London club do not return for their former forward, then Manchester United could be a potential destination for him in the summer.

According to The Telegraph, Abraham may become an option for the Red Devils if they fail to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane or Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old left Chelsea for Roma in a £34m deal back in 2021, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Tammy Abraham and Chelsea?

Jacobs has told GMS that Chelsea can re-sign Abraham for £71m but cannot see them offering that kind of money for their former player.

On the England international, the journalist said: "With Chelsea and Abraham, there is a buy-back clause, which is set at €80m (£71m). That feels like a lot of money.

"It's not to say that clubs or Chelsea wouldn't try and get lower or negotiate that, but I don't see much chance of them just activating that buy-back clause because Chelsea want to try and make the Joao Felix loan deal permanent and then focus on outgoings to work out what's feasible, both in terms of the finances and also the squad size."

Should Chelsea re-sign Tammy Abraham this summer?

It is something worth considering. Graham Potter's side, who had scored just six goals in their last 15 games before today, desperately need a new striker, and Abraham could be a very good option.

He has proven himself at Chelsea and in the Premier League, scoring 15 times in 34 top-flight outings back in the 2019/20 season, as per Transfermarkt, and has also shone at Roma.

Last term, he registered 17 goals in Serie A and nine in the Europa Conference League, helping Jose Mourinho's men to win the latter.

Should Chelsea go out and spend £71m on Abraham? It is a lot of money and having sold him for just £34m only a couple of years ago, it would look quite stupid. But if they can get him for a bit cheaper, bringing the Roma star back to Stamford Bridge does not sound like the worst idea.

