Chelsea Chandler even had the commentators laughing as she ran away from Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 77 on Saturday night.

Chandler was rocked early on in the featherweight bout and proceeded to run off towards the opposite end of the octagon.

Brazilian mixed martial artist Dumont duly chased after her opponent - and the footage has subsequently gone viral on social media.

There was drama in the build up to what could reportedly be the final women’s featherweight fight in UFC history.

The pair had to be separated backstage following a heated altercation shortly after the face-off.

Backstage footage showed a fired-up Dumont (9-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC, before Saturday’s bout) glaring at Chandler (5-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC, prior to the fight) while speaking in Portuguese.

Chandler reacted by showing Dumont the middle finger before the pair of them squared up and were eventually separated by onlookers.

Naturally, this increased the tension between the two fighters ahead of their Las Vegas clash - and Dumont got off to the perfect start as she caught Chandler with a strong shot.

Aware that she was in big trouble early on, Chandler went into fight-or-flight mode, turning her back and running towards the other end of the cage.

Video: Chandler runs away from Dumont

Watch the footage here:

Even the commentators couldn’t help but laugh while watching the replay:

The 29-year-old has also become something of a meme on social media, with fans comparing her to Forrest Gump and all sorts.

What happened next?

In fairness to Chandler, her quick-thinking had the desired effect. Despite her best efforts, Dumont wasn’t able to inflict further damage in that particular moment.

There’s ever chance that the fight would have been over there and then had Chandler opted to stay put. She knew she was in danger of losing very early on.

However, Dumont went on to record a deserved victory, outclassing her American opponent over the course of the three rounds.

The judges scored it 30-27 for Dumont, who registered a third straight win following victories over Danyelle Wolf and Karol Rosa in September 2022 and April 2023, respectively.

What did Dumont say after beating Chandler?

Asked what she was thinking when Chandler ran away, Dumont said through a translator: “She tried to say some things, she said a lot of crap, but I’m Brazilian. Don’t do this with a Brazilian because otherwise these things are going to happen.”

The South American added: “Chelsea is one of the less experienced fighters that I’ve fought, but I want to say a shout out to her. Congratulations, she’s a tough fighter with a very heavy hand.

“But I want to say to UFC, the division is not vacant - I’m here, and I want to be the face of this organisation.”

Chandler won her maiden UFC fight against Lithuanian Julija Stoliarenko last October, ending the fight in the very first round.

Who knows, perhaps things would have been different on Saturday had she not been rocked by Dumont so early on.

Chandler will surely be back to prove that she deserves more big UFC fights in the future.