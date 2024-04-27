Highlights Chelsea FC has a rich and storied history, with considerable wealth and success both on and off the pitch in the modern era.

The iconic chant "Blue Is the Colour" is a beloved and timeless anthem that unites Chelsea supporters and celebrates the club's signature blue colour.

Chelsea fans have a wide variety of chants, from expressing loyalty and support for the club to celebrating specific players like Thiago Silva or club legends John Terry and Frank Lampard.

Chelsea FC was founded in an upstairs room at the Rising Sun pub on the evening of March 10, 1905. The Blues have endured many ups and downs since then, but in the modern era, they have enjoyed considerable wealth, both on and off the pitch.

From billionaires, both Russian and American, to nimble-footed Italians, net-busting Ivorians, and a host of scintillating South Americans, Chelsea has never been far from the headlines. The club has also benefited from the leadership of a man known as 'the Special One.' Stamford Bridge has witnessed the lifting of the Champions League trophy on two occasions, and the signing of some of the world's biggest football stars.

Among the rich tapestry of Chelsea fan chants, few are as timeless and cherished as "Blue Is the Colour." This iconic anthem has been an integral part of Stamford Bridge's soundscape for decades, uniting Chelsea supporters and igniting their passion for the club. In this article, we'll delve into the lyrics of this iconic chant and explore other key chants that echo across the Shed End each week.

Classic Chelsea chants

"Blue is the Colour"

The tune was originally recorded by the British rock band The Couriers, but it was Chelsea fans who adopted it as their own in the early 1970s. With its catchy tune and lyrics celebrating the club's signature blue colour, the chant quickly became a fan favourite and a defining symbol of Chelsea's identity. The song gained even more prominence in 1972 when Chelsea FC reached the final of the League Cup. The club recorded a version of the song with the players and staff, which reached number five in the UK charts, making it the first song ever recorded by a football club to achieve such commercial success.

Lyrics:

Blue is the colour, football is the game,

We're all together, and winning is our aim.

So cheer us on through the sun and rain,

Because Chelsea, Chelsea is our name.

"Keep the Blue Flag Flying High"

Lyrics:

"Keep the blue flag flying high,

Up in the sky,

We'll keep the blue flag flying high."

Fans sing this chant to express their unwavering support for Chelsea, emphasising the pride in the club's blue colours and their commitment to keeping the Chelsea flag flying high in victory and defeat. It's a simple yet powerful way for Chelsea supporters to show their unity and passion, making it one of the enduring and cherished chants in the club's history.

"Carefree"

Lyrics:

"Carefree, wherever we may be,

We are the famous CFC,

And we don't care, whoever you may be,

'Cause we are the famous CFC!"

Set to the tune of the famous ‘Lord of the Dance’ hymn, the "Carefree" chant is a favourite among Chelsea supporters. It's a simple yet catchy tune that embodies the laid-back spirit of Chelsea fans.

"We All Follow the Chelsea"

Lyrics:

"We all follow the Chelsea,

Over land and sea,

We all follow the Chelsea,

On to victory!"

This is a chant that celebrates the unity among Chelsea supporters. It's a simple but powerful way for fans to express their loyalty.

"Super Chelsea"

Lyrics:

"Super, Chelsea,

Super, Chelsea FC,

We're by far the greatest team

The World has ever seen!"

This is a chant that emphasises Chelsea's "super" status and the club's ambition to achieve greatness.

"Zigger Zagger"

Lyrics:

"Zigger Zagger, Zigger Zagger,

Oi Oi Oi!"

This chant is a variation of "Zigger Zagger" that's often used by Chelsea fans to show their support for the team.

"Blue Day"

Lyrics:

"Blue Day" is another catchy Chelsea chant that captures the essence of being a Chelsea supporter.

"N'Golo Kanté"

Lyrics:

"N'Golo, oh, Kanté,

N'Golo, oh, Kanté,

He's short, he's nice,

He stopped Leo Messi twice,

N'Golo, oh, Kanté."

This chant celebrates former midfield dynamo N'Golo Kanté, known for his incredible work rate, beloved smile and ability to break up opposition plays.

"Chelsea Chelsea"

Lyrics:

"Chelsea, Chelsea Chelsea, Chelsea Chelsea!"

It’s apparently a prerequisite of all football clubs to have at least one chant that is ridiculously simple and repetitive. But if you’re a newcomer to the ground, it’s comforting to know that you’ll at least be able to get involved when this one gets sung.

"Hello, we are the Chelsea Boys"

Lyrics:

"Hello, hello we are the Chelsea boys,

Hello, hello we are the Chelsea boys,

And if you are a Tottenham fan surrender or you’ll die,

We all follow the Chelsea."

Readers may recall this chant being used by the Billy Boys on Peaky Blinders. It’s popular among several clubs up and down Britain, and the Blues contingent are fond of using it to threaten their rivals over in North London.

"We all Follow the Chelsea"

Lyrics:

"We all follow the Chelsea,

Over land and sea (and Leicester!)

We all follow the Chelsea,

On to victory.

(Altogether now!)"

The overall message is one of loyalty. The Chelsea mob will follow their team wherever they go – although we’re unsure of the relevance of the Leicester dig!

"Jose Mourinho"

Lyrics:

"Jose Mourinho,

Jose Mourinho,

Jose Mourinho,

Jose Mourinho"

He arrived in 2004 and took the Premier League by storm. He won the title three times over two spells as well as an FA Cup and numerous other trophies. Plenty of reasons for the fans to chant his name over and over again.

"John Terry"

Lyrics:

“Double, Double, Double,

John Terry has won the Double,

And the sh*t from the Lane,

Have won f*ck all again,

As John Terry has won the Double..."

No list of Chelsea chants would be complete without an ode to their beloved JT. ‘Captain, leader, legend’ is the message on a giant flag at the ground and it just about sums up how the supporters feel about him. The chant underscores the former skipper’s status as a true Chelsea "Blue" and a serial winner. And of course, this numbers has the double whammy of not only celebrating their famous skipper and his haul of trophies but also sticking it to their old friends up the road in North London.

"Thiago Silva"

Lyrics:

"Oh Thiago, Thiago,

He came to Chelsea for free,

And now he's leading our defence."

Talk about longevity. He may well be one of the oldest defenders in the league, but at 39, he’s arguably still Chelsea’s most consistent performer and was voted their Player of the Year following the 2022/23 campaign. The experienced defender famously had a song written about him by rapper Dave that went viral after a young kid who became known as 'Alex from Glasto' got up on stage to belt it out. The man is a legend and thus, deserving of multiple songs being written about him. The one sung on the terraces may not be as nuanced, but it's certainly easier to learn that than the Dave tune.

"Super Frankie Lampard"

Lyrics:

"Super, Super Frank,

Super, Super Frank,

Super, Super Frank,

Super Frankie Lampard"

Ever since Frank Lampard made the move from across London and rucked up in a blue shirt in 2001, the Chelsea fans have loved him. Despite two ill-fated spells as manager, they still have a special place for him their hearts and continue to belt his name out.

Champions of Europe:

Lyrics:

"We know what we are

We know what we are

You'll never sing that

You'll never sing that

Champions of Europe

You'll Never sing that."

Following Chelsea's victory in the Champions League, fans have been singing this chant with immense pride. Needless to say, they particularly relish that they’ve been able to get their hands on ol’ big ears on two occasions, while their bitter London rivals have yet to win their first.

These modern Chelsea chants capture the excitement and passion of the current era of Chelsea FC. Whether it's celebrating a new star player or commemorating the club's achievements, these songs play a vital role in uniting the fanbase and creating an unforgettable atmosphere on matchdays.