Key Takeaways Christian Pulisic is producing his best form at AC Milan during the 2024/25 season.

The former Chelsea man has as many goals in all competitions as Cole Palmer.

Pulisic has found joy and success in Italy after an unhappy stint at Chelsea.

In recent years, there has been such an influx of talent at Chelsea that it has become hard to keep track of who has or hasn't played at Stamford Bridge at some point during their careers. For many of them, particularly those brought in during the Todd Boehly era, they either remain at the club making little impact or have already moved on and are trying to rebuild elsewhere.

This even applies to some names who arrived during the latter stages of the Roman Abramovich regime, with the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Danny Drinkwater struggling after their ill-fated time in West London came to an end – with the latter now retired and doing a very different job. However, on rare occasions, some manage to spread their wings away from the club and restore their reputation as a fine talent.

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic was a player on the rise when he joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. While he showed glimpses of his potential, these moments were few and far between, leading to his eventual move to AC Milan. At the San Siro, the American is now delivering performances that reflect the level expected of Chelsea’s best player.

Pulisic Thriving at AC Milan

The winger has scored as many goals this season as Cole Palmer

Just by looking at the Serie A table, you’d imagine things might be all doom and gloom for the red side of the fashion capital of Italy. While Inter soar at the top, the Rossoneri find themselves in the low position of eighth—a steep drop from the second-place finish they secured last term. However, for Pulisic, things couldn’t be going much better.

The 26-year-old is beginning to enter his prime years, so the pressure is well and truly on to start putting in mature performances and ensuring plenty of end product in his game. So far during the 2024/25 season, he is doing exactly that. Despite competing with the likes of Rafael Leao, Tammy Abraham, and Alvaro Morata in attack, the winger has been the most effective player in the final third, finding the net seven times across domestic and European fixtures.

His league goal tally matches that of current Chelsea star Cole Palmer (who also has seven), suggesting that, had the Blues decided to keep him around, he could’ve developed into a fine player who’d be incredibly valuable for the first team. While these numbers stem from just this campaign, the uptick in Pulisic’s performances has been sustained since the season prior, which he told DAZN back in March was thanks to the help and support of his teammates.

"I feel it’s some of the best form in my career, for sure. I’ve been given a lot of confidence and trust here from the staff, my team-mates, the city and the fans, so I feel really, really good here."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Pulisic has outscored his xG in Serie A by 1.8 goals so far in the 2024/25 season.

Pulisic on being Miserable at Chelsea

The American does not look back on his time at the club fondly

The form that an older Pulisic is currently demonstrating is a far cry from the level he was at for most of his Chelsea stint. Barring a short period during the pandemic when the forward managed to become one of the first names on the teamsheet with scintillating displays, it was often a case of hit-and-miss.

Looking back on his time in the Premier League, Pulisic told ESPN that he wished he had been afforded more time to turn things around at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"Of course there are definitely times where I wish I could've gotten more of an opportunity and been that guy, but yeah, for whatever reason, that's not the case."

Prior to that, the winger also said in a separate conversation that he had grown miserable in London and felt that he needed a new start to rejuvenate his career. As quoted by the Evening Standard, the American stated:​​

"It’s absolutely a time where I need to figure out what’s going to be best for my future and be somewhere where I can go and play and be trusted and feel good in what I’m doing. I want to find that joy at club level again, for sure."

His decision to go find happiness elsewhere has paid off. In terms of individual numbers, Pulisic is just four goals away from reaching the 26 he managed at Chelsea at the time of writing, despite playing more than 80 fewer games in Italy.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and WhoScored - accurate as of 01/11/2024