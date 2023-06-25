Chelsea are currently in a transitional phase as a club. With Mauricio Pochettino recently appointed as the Blues boss, the Argentine has been tasked with building a competitive, potentially championship-winning side under the ownership of Todd Boehly. The unique issue of having too much talent at their disposal has seemingly haunted the giants of West London who had a disastrous 22-23 season, finishing outside the top half.

For Chelsea fans and players alike it was a miserable year, especially for Christian Pulisic who managed just 24 appearances in the league, many of which were off-the-bench cameos. Lacking minutes, the £57 million player dubbed by Joe Cole as "super talented" has been given the green light to leave according to Fabrizio Romano.

But where could he end up next?

Juventus

The Old Lady already have a Yank in their arsenal in the form of central midfielder, Weston McKennie, so Christian Pulisic would have a taste of home if he were to join the Turin-based club. According to reports from ESPN, the Northern Italians are front-runners to sign him. The Italian giants only have Europa Conference League football to offer Pulisic, but their history, guarantees of silverware, and future Champions League football may be enough to convince him to head across to the Mediterranean and play in Serie A… that, and the famous Italian cuisine.

Napoli

The Neapolitans ended more than a 30-year wait for a Scudetto to return to the Stadio Olimpico, since renamed the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. With Luciano Spaletti taking a well-needed sabbatical the Southern Italians have several formalities to address before the new season commences. The Daily Mail recently reported that the Serie A champions and Champions League semi-finalists are interested in acquiring Pulisic’s services ahead of the 23-24 defence of their crown.

AC Milan

Despite a meagre goal-contributing return last season, Pulisic is clearly a talent admired all across Europe, with the Milanese titans AC Milan also reputedly in the market for him. The Rossoneri were within touching distance of a Champions League final face-off, had they not fallen at the final hurdle against bitter cross-town rivals, Inter. With Champions League football for next season guaranteed at the San Siro, Pulisic may envisage himself playing on such a historic stage.