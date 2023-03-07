Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic could struggle to fit back in the side on his return from injury at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea: £160k-a-week star could now 'struggle to fit in' at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic could struggle to fit back into Graham Potter's side at Stamford Bridge after a two-month absence, injury analyst Ben Dinnery has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The wide man has been unavailable for the Blues after suffering from a knee issue since the beginning of January.

Chelsea injury news – Christian Pulisic

In positive injury news for Chelsea, Potter has confirmed that Pulisic will be back in the side's Champions League squad to face Borussia Dortmund in their last-16 second-leg clash this evening.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 24-year-old “has a question mark over his head” after he struggled to find regular minutes for the Blues pre-injury this season.

And Dinnery is struggling to see a way in which the wide man fits back into the Chelsea side, though has used Hakim Ziyech as an example of someone getting minutes under their belt, despite seemingly being destined for a move away in January.

What has Dinnery said about Chelsea and Pulisic?

Dinnery told GIVEMESPORT: “Pulisic is maybe not quite as important in terms of his role and contributions to the team.

“He was one of those players touted for a potential move in January had it not been for this injury. Is he one of those players that is surplus to requirements?

“He certainly hasn't spent as much time out as N’Golo Kante and, therefore, the expectation is that he should, in theory, be getting closer to that sharpness and fitness to put him into contention a little bit quicker.

“There are so many options in that Chelsea team, and I'm struggling to see where he fits in with that.

“But then you could say the same about Hakim Ziyech. He was on the brink of that move to PSG, and he still has been getting a little bit of game time."

How has Pulisic performed this season?

Pulisic has struggled to nail down a regular spot in this Chelsea side, having appeared in just 27% of available Premier League minutes, hitting the back of the net only once whilst providing a singular assist across 16 appearances.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the 56-cap USA international has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.31 for his displays in the top flight this term, ranking him as the squad’s joint 27th-best-performing-player, indicating that his time at Stamford Bridge could soon be coming to an end.

But the £160,000 per-week earner will be hoping that a return to action could see a change in his fortunes during the latter stages of the current campaign, as the Blues look to secure European football for next season.

And a return to the squad in this evening’s huge clash against Dortmund may be the start of a resurgence for the American star.